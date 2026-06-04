Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 5: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices were steady on Friday, 5 June, following the last price hikes on Monday, 25 May, when oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the cost of both petrol and diesel by more than ₹2.50 per litre. Notably, the cumulative price hikes since 15 May have increased fuel costs of close to ₹7.5 per litre. Fuel prices in India are at their highest levels since May 2022 after remaining largely frozen for more than two years, barring a ₹2-per-litre cut in March 2024. West Asia war impacts fuel prices in India This is because the last increase was the fourth such move in less than two weeks, on the back of a delayed pass-through amid soaring global crude oil prices due to the war in West Asia. Also Read | Dearness Allowance: DA hikes, arrears, pay commission decisions - Latest updates The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were disrupted due to the three-month-long conflict. Change in petrol and diesel prices Petrol prices rose by ₹2.61/litre and diesel by ₹2.71/litre on 25 May in their fourth such increase. In Delhi, petrol prices rose to ₹102.12/litre from ₹99.51/litre, while diesel climbed to ₹95.20/litre from ₹92.49/litre. Also Read | US social security payments: Americans may see benefit cut by over $500/month Check full city-wise petrol and diesel price list Check full list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, on 5 June (Friday) here below:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹102.12 ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹113.51 ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹111.21 ₹97.83 Chennai ₹107.87 ₹99.65 Gurugram ₹102.62 ₹95.30 Noida ₹101.96 ₹95.44 Bengaluru ₹110.89 ₹98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹108.97 ₹100.68 Chandigarh ₹101.51 ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹115.69 ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹112.66 ₹97.78 Lucknow ₹101.89 ₹95.36 Patna ₹114.24 ₹100.20 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49 ₹104.40

US-Iran peace deal uncertain, experts flag oil supply concerns

In the global markets, oil prices have seen little fluctuation amid concerns over uncertainty that the United States and Iran will reach a peace deal soon, even as the Israel and Lebanon ceasefire proposal failed, Reuters reported today.

Following sharp declines in the previous session, down 2.84%, Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.22%, to $95.24 a barrel by 0003 GMT, the report added.

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Further, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $92.94 a barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.11%, following a 3.1% loss on Thursday.

Both contracts are set to post their first weekly gain in three weeks, with WTI up more than 6%, after fighting flared up in the Middle East and as the Strait of Hormuz remains a slow passage. The vital waterway transports around a fifth of the world's oil supplies. The report added that analysts have flagged falling oil inventories noting that global oil prices could see a spike in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, OPEC is sticking to its oil demand growth forecast of 1.2 million barrels per day for this year, Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said yesterday, despite the war in West Asia and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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