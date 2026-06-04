Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 5: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities Today
|City
|Petrol Price
|Diesel Price
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|₹95.20
|Kolkata
|₹113.51
|₹99.82
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|Chennai
|₹107.87
|₹99.65
|Gurugram
|₹102.62
|₹95.30
|Noida
|₹101.96
|₹95.44
|Bengaluru
|₹110.89
|₹98.80
|Bhubaneswar
|₹108.97
|₹100.68
|Chandigarh
|₹101.51
|₹89.47
|Hyderabad
|₹115.69
|₹103.82
|Jaipur
|₹112.66
|₹97.78
|Lucknow
|₹101.89
|₹95.36
|Patna
|₹114.24
|₹100.20
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹115.49
|₹104.40
In the global markets, oil prices have seen little fluctuation amid concerns over uncertainty that the United States and Iran will reach a peace deal soon, even as the Israel and Lebanon ceasefire proposal failed, Reuters reported today.
Following sharp declines in the previous session, down 2.84%, Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.22%, to $95.24 a barrel by 0003 GMT, the report added.Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Railway employees' group demands ₹52,600 minimum pay-Details
Further, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $92.94 a barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.11%, following a 3.1% loss on Thursday.
Both contracts are set to post their first weekly gain in three weeks, with WTI up more than 6%, after fighting flared up in the Middle East and as the Strait of Hormuz remains a slow passage. The vital waterway transports around a fifth of the world's oil supplies. The report added that analysts have flagged falling oil inventories noting that global oil prices could see a spike in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, OPEC is sticking to its oil demand growth forecast of 1.2 million barrels per day for this year, Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said yesterday, despite the war in West Asia and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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