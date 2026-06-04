MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. Announces Closing of Previously Announced Upsized Private Placement

June 04, 2026 6:47 PM EDT | Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) (" Argo " or the " Company "), a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement offering, issuing 1,154,220 units (the " Units ") at a price of CDN$0.55 cents per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$634,821 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.70 per share until June 4, 2028.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $23,815 and issued an aggregate of 43,300 finder's warrants to eligible finders. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.70 per share until June 4, 2028.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes and to continue its research and development of its graphene products.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring October 5, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

A director of the Company participated in the Offering through a company for aggregate proceeds of $4,400, and such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements contained in section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the related party's participation is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to close the Offering in an expeditious manner.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced technologies and products for applications in construction, infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing. Argo is advancing graphene solutions designed to improve material performance characteristics including strength, durability, conductivity, and water resistance across a range of industrial and commercial applications.

Argo's strategic focus includes graphene-enhanced concrete and cement technologies, infrastructure materials, agricultural applications, and next-generation industrial products. Through ongoing research, development, strategic partnerships, and technology acquisitions, Argo is positioning itself to participate in the rapidly expanding global graphene market and broader advanced materials sector.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Smale, CEO

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Email: ...

Phone: 306-596-2673

Website:

Social Media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X / Twitter

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on management's opinions and estimates as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. Argo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







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Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.