MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERRYSBURG, Ohio, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or“O-I”) today announced the Company will participate in Wells Fargo 16Annual Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

O-I Glass Chief Executive Officer Gordon Hardie and Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 11:00 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at ‌‌ or can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website, , Events and Presentations page.

The replay will be available through the above link within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived for 90 days following the completion of the conference.

ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 19,000 people across 61 plants in 18 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2025. Learn more about us:

Sr. Finance Coordinator

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O-I Glass to Present at Wells Fargo 16th Annual Industrials and Materials Conference