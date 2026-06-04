Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2026.



Net sales for the first quarter ended May 2, 2026 (13 weeks) increased 4.9% to $193.3 million from $184.3 million in the first quarter ended May 3, 2025 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended May 2, 2026, increased 4.0%. Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $13.3 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.3 million, or $0.79 per share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. The first quarter of 2025 was negatively impacted by $2.9 million, or approximately $0.13 per share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California. Though operating income and net income improved year-over-year, EPS was down slightly given that the Company was in a loss position in the first quarter and reduced share counts through its share buyback programs.



On May 2, 2026, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $124.2 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $101.0 million on May 3, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by $47.5 million of cash flow from operations and the release of $3.0 million in restricted cash, partially offset by $19.0 million related to share repurchases and $10.5 million of capital expenditures. The Company repurchased 0.3 million shares during the first quarter of 2026 at an average cost including commission of $23.56 per share and a total cost of $6.2 million.



“We continue to make important progress towards sustained profitable growth,” said Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc.“First quarter comparable sales increased mid-single digits for the second consecutive year driven by ongoing strength in our North American business and strong mid-single digit comps in Europe. Sales trends in the U.S. remained nicely positive during the quarter despite increasing pressure on consumers, underscoring the success of our recent merchandise assortments and customer experience initiatives. While still in the early innings, the work we are doing to replicate our full-price selling model in Europe is gaining traction, contributing to year-over-year improvements in sales and margin. Despite some softness in North America during the May period, we are encouraged that we have been able to grow sales and margin through the challenges in the macro environment and feel we are well positioned to capitalize during the key back-to-school and holiday seasons when the consumer has a reason to come out and shop.”



May 2026 Sales

Net sales for the four-week period ended May 30, 2026, increased 0.1% compared to the four-week period ended May 31, 2025. Comparable sales for the four-week period ending May 30, 2026, decreased 0.1% from the comparable period in the prior year. From a regional perspective, comparable sales for North America decreased 1.5% and other international comparable sales increased 7.2%.



Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending August 1, 2026. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $210 to $215 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between a loss of $0.23 and a loss of $0.08.



In fiscal 2026 the Company currently intends to open approximately 5 new stores all located in North America and close roughly 26 stores, including 20 in North America and 6 internationally.



Conference call Information

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (Registration Link ) . Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at .

About Zumiez Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



