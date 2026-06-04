Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results
| ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|May 2, 2026
|% of Sales
|May 3, 2025
|% of Sales
|Net sales
|$
|193,348
|100.0
|%
|$
|184,343
|100.0
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|132,005
|68.3
|%
|129,028
|70.0
|%
|Gross profit
|61,343
|31.7
|%
|55,315
|30.0
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|76,535
|39.6
|%
|75,187
|40.8
|%
|Operating loss
|(15,192
|)
|-7.9
|%
|(19,872
|)
|-10.8
|%
|Interest income, net
|849
|0.5
|%
|2,255
|1.2
|%
|Other (expense) income, net
|(112
|)
|-0.1
|%
|1,844
|1.0
|%
|Loss, before income taxes
|(14,455
|)
|-7.5
|%
|(15,773
|)
|-8.6
|%
|Benefit from income taxes
|(1,189
|)
|-0.6
|%
|(1,443
|)
|-0.8
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(13,266
|)
|-6.9
|%
|$
|(14,330
|)
|-7.8
|%
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|(0.79
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|(0.79
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share
|Basic
|16,205
|18,116
|Diluted
|16,205
|18,116
| ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|May 2, 2026
|January 31, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|66,918
|$
|127,860
|$
|62,519
|Marketable securities
|57,242
|32,764
|38,443
|Receivables
|14,147
|13,957
|14,839
|Inventories
|153,189
|146,995
|149,864
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15,085
|14,407
|15,525
|Total current assets
|306,581
|335,983
|281,190
|Fixed assets, net
|70,473
|72,813
|79,703
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|190,805
|185,604
|185,901
|Goodwill
|15,589
|15,519
|15,329
|Intangible assets, net
|15,411
|15,513
|14,665
|Deferred tax assets, net
|7,621
|6,349
|10,215
|Other long-term assets
|12,259
|12,390
|12,097
|Total long-term assets
|312,158
|308,188
|317,910
|Total assets
|$
|618,739
|$
|644,171
|$
|599,100
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|56,208
|$
|49,150
|$
|48,981
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|17,659
|28,221
|16,563
|Operating lease liabilities
|55,824
|54,023
|54,388
|Other current liabilities
|27,767
|36,136
|26,943
|Total current liabilities
|157,458
|167,530
|146,875
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|148,009
|145,306
|147,398
|Other long-term liabilities
|7,407
|7,050
|6,349
|Total long-term liabilities
|155,416
|152,356
|153,747
|Total liabilities
|312,874
|319,886
|300,622
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 17,032 shares issued and outstanding at May 2, 2026, 16,971 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2026, and 17,770 shares issued and outstanding at May 3, 2025
|213,822
|211,764
|205,595
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,419
|)
|(11,438
|)
|(16,746
|)
|Retained earnings
|104,462
|123,959
|109,629
|Total shareholders' equity
|305,865
|324,285
|298,478
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|618,739
|$
|644,171
|$
|599,100
| ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|May 2, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(13,266
|)
|$
|(14,330
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|4,898
|5,387
|Noncash lease expense
|14,980
|14,639
|Deferred taxes
|(1,194
|)
|(1,473
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,024
|1,828
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|511
|462
|Other
|126
|(765
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|777
|(758
|)
|Inventories
|(6,534
|)
|(119
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(729
|)
|299
|Trade accounts payable
|7,145
|(1,357
|)
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|(10,537
|)
|(5,863
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(4,926
|)
|(259
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(15,947
|)
|(16,588
|)
|Other liabilities
|(5,423
|)
|(3,187
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(28,095
|)
|(22,084
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to fixed assets
|(1,707
|)
|(2,219
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
|(27,088
|)
|(7,055
|)
|Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
|2,544
|5,086
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(26,251
|)
|(4,188
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from the issuance and exercise of stock-based awards, net of tax
|34
|378
|Repurchase of common stock
|(5,994
|)
|(25,215
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(5,960
|)
|(24,837
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(645
|)
|1,608
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(60,951
|)
|(49,501
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|134,113
|121,517
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|73,162
|$
|72,016
|Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|$
|4,912
|$
|412
|Accrual for purchases of fixed assets
|1,033
|982
|Accrual for repurchase of common stock
|237
|-
Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance & Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337
Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200
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