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Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Grants Of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)


2026-06-04 04:16:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), today announced that it granted equity awards on June 1, 2026 to 20 new non-executive employees as equity inducement awards under the terms of Madrigal's 2025 Inducement Plan. The equity awards were approved by Madrigal's independent Compensation Committee in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The equity awards were granted as an inducement material to employees' acceptance of employment with the company. The new employees received, in the aggregate, 6,881 time-based restricted stock units. All restricted stock units granted vest in four equal installments on each of the first through fourth anniversaries of the grant date. The vesting of all awards described above shall be subject to each such employee's continued employment as of the applicable vesting date.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra was the first medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit .

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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