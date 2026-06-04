Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Strong Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
| Company:
Iain Humphries
Chief Financial Officer
1-303-289-7497
| Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
...
| Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of April 30,
|As of October 31,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|38,694
|$
|44,394
|Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $811 and $905, respectively
|57,113
|53,132
|Inventory
|8,617
|7,419
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|18,852
|8,408
|Total current assets
|123,276
|113,353
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|419,981
|412,516
|Intangible assets, net
|94,556
|93,933
|Goodwill
|224,482
|223,581
|Right-of-use operating lease assets
|23,289
|22,943
|Other non-current assets
|10,701
|11,195
|Deferred financing costs
|1,757
|2,021
|Total assets
|$
|898,042
|$
|879,542
|Current liabilities:
|Revolving loan
|$
|583
|$
|-
|Operating lease obligations, current portion
|5,223
|4,851
|Accounts payable
|15,187
|6,267
|Accrued payroll and payroll expenses
|12,587
|11,973
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|36,271
|28,730
|Income taxes payable
|1,335
|463
|Total current liabilities
|71,186
|52,284
|Long term debt, net of discount for deferred financing costs
|418,459
|417,891
|Operating lease obligations, non-current
|18,634
|18,659
|Deferred income taxes
|90,986
|89,431
|Other non-current liabilities
|11,138
|11,488
|Total liabilities
|610,403
|589,753
|Zero-dividend convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,450,980 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025
|25,000
|25,000
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 50,392,680 and 51,272,503 issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025, respectively
|6
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|391,520
|389,880
|Treasury stock
|(48,906
|)
|(41,687
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|4,912
|1,589
|Accumulated deficit
|(84,893
|)
|(84,999
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|262,639
|264,789
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|898,042
|$
|879,542
| Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|106,796
|$
|93,958
|$
|197,357
|$
|180,404
|Cost of operations
|65,538
|57,776
|124,135
|112,987
|Gross profit
|41,258
|36,182
|73,222
|67,417
|General and administrative expenses
|29,200
|27,922
|56,659
|55,672
|Income from operations
|12,058
|8,260
|16,563
|11,745
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|(8,429
|)
|(8,554
|)
|(16,826
|)
|(14,769
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|(1,392
|)
|Interest income
|220
|260
|535
|673
|Other income, net
|36
|28
|69
|62
|Total other expense
|(8,173
|)
|(8,266
|)
|(16,222
|)
|(15,426
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|3,885
|(6
|)
|341
|(3,681
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,337
|(2
|)
|235
|(1,038
|)
|Net income (loss)
|2,548
|(4
|)
|106
|(2,643
|)
|Less accretion of liquidation preference on preferred stock
|(427
|)
|(426
|)
|(868
|)
|(865
|)
|Income (loss) available to common shareholders
|$
|2,121
|$
|(430
|)
|$
|(762
|)
|$
|(3,508
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|50,528
|52,699
|50,772
|52,875
|Diluted
|51,010
|52,699
|50,772
|52,875
|Net income (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
| Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Six Months Ended April 30,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|106
|$
|(2,643
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|2,551
|2,575
|Foreign currency adjustments
|(117
|)
|(54
|)
|Depreciation
|20,883
|20,726
|Deferred income taxes
|(316
|)
|(2,706
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|832
|896
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4,925
|6,058
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,640
|905
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|1,392
|Net gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment
|(848
|)
|(188
|)
|Other operating activities
|(167
|)
|(46
|)
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|(1,476
|)
|8,407
|Inventory
|(986
|)
|(130
|)
|Other operating assets
|1,156
|(6,297
|)
|Accounts payable
|2,780
|4,296
|Other operating liabilities
|(1,466
|)
|(2,424
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|29,497
|30,767
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(19,609
|)
|(19,491
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|2,674
|3,232
|Acquisition of net assets, net of cash acquired - Templant
|(11,150
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(28,085
|)
|(16,259
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds on long term debt
|-
|425,000
|Payments on long term debt
|-
|(375,000
|)
|Proceeds on revolving loan
|116,891
|124,474
|Payments on revolving loan
|(116,314
|)
|(124,494
|)
|Dividends paid
|-
|(53,132
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|-
|(8,153
|)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(7,163
|)
|(8,508
|)
|Other financing activities
|(740
|)
|(136
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(7,326
|)
|(19,949
|)
|Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
|214
|188
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(5,700
|)
|(5,253
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Beginning of period
|44,394
|43,041
|End of period
|$
|38,694
|$
|37,788
|Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
|Segment Revenue
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Change
|(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)
|2026
|2025
|$
|%
|U.S. Concrete Pumping
|71,530
|$
|62,109
|$
|9,421
|15.2
|%
|U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services(1)
|20,344
|18,057
|2,287
|12.7
|%
|U.K. Operations
|14,922
|13,792
|1,130
|8.2
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|106,796
|$
|93,958
|$
|12,838
|13.7
|%
(1) For the three months ended April 30, 2026, intersegment revenue of approximately $30,000 is excluded. For the three months ended April 30, 2025, intersegment revenue of $0.1 million is excluded.
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|Change
|(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)
|2026
|2025
|$
|%
|U.S. Concrete Pumping
|$
|131,471
|$
|119,022
|$
|12,449
|10.5
|%
|U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services(1)
|38,416
|34,750
|3,666
|10.5
|%
|U.K. Operations
|27,470
|26,632
|838
|3.1
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|197,357
|$
|180,404
|$
|16,953
|9.4
|%
(1) For the six months ended April 30, 2026, intersegment revenue of $0.1 million is excluded. For the six months ended April 30, 2025, intersegment revenue of $0.2 million is excluded.
| Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss)
|Net Income (Loss)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Change
|(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)
|2026
|2025
|$
|%
|U.S. Concrete Pumping
|$
|715
|$
|(1,601
|)
|$
|2,316
|*
|U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services
|1,913
|1,202
|711
|59.2
|%
|U.K. Operations
|(80
|)
|395
|(475
|)
|*
|Total
|$
|2,548
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|2,552
|*
|*Change is not meaningful
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Change
|(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)
|2026
|2025
|$
|%
|U.S. Concrete Pumping
|$
|15,630
|$
|12,663
|$
|2,967
|23.4
|%
|U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services
|7,703
|6,655
|1,048
|15.7
|%
|U.K. Operations
|3,071
|3,179
|(108
|)
|(3.4
|)%
|Total
|$
|26,404
|$
|22,497
|$
|3,907
|17.4
|%
|Net Income (Loss)
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|Change
|(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)
|2026
|2025
|$
|%
|U.S. Concrete Pumping
|$
|(2,037
|)
|$
|(4,681
|)
|$
|2,644
|56.5
|%
|U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services
|2,565
|1,426
|1,139
|79.9
|%
|U.K. Operations
|(422
|)
|612
|(1,034
|)
|*
|Total
|$
|106
|$
|(2,643
|)
|$
|2,749
|104.0
|%
|*Change is not meaningful
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|Change
|(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)
|2026
|2025
|$
|%
|U.S. Concrete Pumping
|$
|25,285
|$
|21,800
|$
|3,485
|16.0
|%
|U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services
|13,772
|11,701
|2,071
|17.7
|%
|U.K. Operations
|5,373
|6,007
|(634
|)
|(10.6
|)%
|Total
|$
|44,430
|$
|39,508
|$
|4,922
|12.5
|%
|Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
|Quarterly Financial Performance
|(dollars in millions)
|Revenue
|Net Income
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|Capital Expenditures 2
|Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures
|Earnings Per Diluted Share
|Q1 2025
|$
|86
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|17
|$
|4
|$
|13
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Q2 2025
|$
|94
|$
|-
|$
|22
|$
|12
|$
|10
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Q3 2025
|$
|104
|$
|4
|$
|27
|$
|12
|$
|15
|$
|0.07
|Q4 2025
|$
|109
|$
|5
|$
|31
|$
|9
|$
|22
|$
|0.09
|Q1 2026
|$
|91
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|18
|$
|8
|$
|10
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Q2 2026
|$
|107
|$
|3
|$
|26
|$
|20
|$
|6
|$
|0.04
|1 Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the definition of this measure and reconciliation of such measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.
|2Information on M&A or growth investments included in net capital expenditures have been included for relevant quarters below:
|*Q1 2025 capex includes approximately $2 million growth investment.
|*Q2 2025 capex includes approximately $2 million growth investment.
|*Q3 2025 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment.
|*Q4 2025 capex includes approximately $2 million growth investment.
|*Q1 2026 capex includes approximately $5 million M&A and $1 million growth investment.
|*Q2 2026 capex includes approximately $11 million M&A and $3 million growth investment.
| Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Consolidated
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,548
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|106
|$
|(2,643
|)
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income
|8,209
|8,294
|16,291
|14,096
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,337
|(2
|)
|235
|(1,038
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,880
|13,584
|25,808
|26,784
|EBITDA
|24,974
|21,872
|42,440
|37,199
|Transaction expenses
|295
|2
|326
|2
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|1,392
|Stock based compensation
|1,022
|538
|1,640
|905
|Other income, net
|(36
|)
|(28
|)
|(69
|)
|(62
|)
|Other adjustments
|148
|113
|93
|72
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|26,403
|$
|22,497
|$
|44,430
|$
|39,508
|U.S. Concrete Pumping
|Net income (loss)
|$
|715
|$
|(1,601
|)
|$
|(2,037
|)
|$
|(4,681
|)
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income
|5,160
|5,211
|10,018
|8,522
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|657
|(482
|)
|(593
|)
|(1,662
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,327
|9,006
|16,749
|18,081
|EBITDA
|14,859
|12,134
|24,137
|20,260
|Transaction expenses
|3
|1
|23
|1
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|862
|Stock based compensation
|705
|371
|1,113
|609
|Other income, net
|(5
|)
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|(18
|)
|Other adjustments
|68
|161
|18
|86
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|15,630
|$
|12,663
|$
|25,285
|$
|21,800
|U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services
|Net income
|$
|1,913
|$
|1,202
|$
|2,565
|$
|1,426
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income
|2,291
|2,369
|4,756
|4,141
|Income tax expense
|679
|332
|984
|415
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,451
|2,651
|4,894
|4,927
|EBITDA
|7,334
|6,554
|13,199
|10,909
|Transaction expenses
|1
|1
|12
|1
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|530
|Stock based compensation
|317
|167
|527
|296
|Other income, net
|(12
|)
|(12
|)
|(24
|)
|(14
|)
|Other adjustments
|63
|(55
|)
|58
|(21
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7,703
|$
|6,655
|$
|13,772
|$
|11,701
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|U.K. Operations
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(80
|)
|$
|395
|$
|(422
|)
|$
|612
|Interest expense, net
|758
|714
|1,517
|1,433
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2
|148
|(156
|)
|209
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,102
|1,927
|4,165
|3,776
|EBITDA
|2,782
|3,184
|5,104
|6,030
|Transaction expenses
|291
|-
|291
|-
|Other income, net
|(19
|)
|(12
|)
|(39
|)
|(30
|)
|Other adjustments
|17
|7
|17
|7
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,071
|$
|3,179
|$
|5,373
|$
|6,007
| Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Debt
|April 30,
|July 31,
|October 31,
|January 31,
|April 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2026
|Senior Notes
|425,000
|425,000
|425,000
|425,000
|425,000
|Revolving loan draws outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|583
|Less: Cash
|(37,788
|)
|(41,001
|)
|(44,394
|)
|(53,015
|)
|(38,694
|)
|Net debt
|$
|387,212
|$
|383,999
|$
|380,606
|$
|371,985
|$
|386,889
| Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA
|(dollars in thousands)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Consolidated
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,639
|)
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|3,699
|$
|5,317
|$
|(2,442
|)
|$
|2,548
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income
|5,802
|8,294
|8,126
|8,200
|8,082
|8,209
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,036
|)
|(2
|)
|1,333
|3,384
|(1,102
|)
|1,337
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,200
|13,584
|13,638
|13,121
|12,928
|12,880
|EBITDA
|15,327
|21,872
|26,796
|30,022
|17,466
|24,974
|Transaction expenses
|-
|2
|-
|1
|31
|295
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|1,392
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock based compensation
|367
|538
|526
|617
|618
|1,022
|Other expense (income), net
|(34
|)
|(28
|)
|(228
|)
|(45
|)
|(33
|)
|(36
|)
|Other adjustments
|(41
|)
|113
|(251
|)
|71
|(57
|)
|148
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|17,011
|$
|22,497
|$
|26,843
|$
|30,666
|$
|18,025
|$
|26,403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment