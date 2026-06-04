Discount Custom Cabinets Launches Shaker Essence Oak, A White Oak Cabinet Line Blending Warmth With Everyday Durability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Discount Custom Cabinets today announced the launch of Shaker Essence Oak, the newest addition to its Cabinet Depot Collection. The line pairs the clean, timeless look of a classic shaker door with the organic warmth of a natural white oak finish, giving homeowners and remodelers an approachable, on-trend option that holds up to daily use.

Shaker Essence Oak is built around a recessed-panel shaker door with crisp lines and a stained natural finish that showcases the distinctive grain and cool, light tones of white oak. The result is a versatile look at home in Scandinavian-inspired, transitional, modern, and nature-forward spaces - from kitchens to bathroom vanities, mudrooms, and laundry rooms.

"Shaker Essence Oak gives our customers the natural, light-filled aesthetic they keep asking for, without sacrificing the build quality we're known for," said James Corkish, Discount Custom Cabinets. "It's a style that works in almost any room and pairs beautifully with everything from white quartz to butcher block."

Built to Last

Every Shaker Essence Oak cabinet is engineered for strength and stability, with construction that includes:

- Oak hardwood doors and oak hardwood face frames

- 1/2" plywood cabinet boxes that resist warping and sagging

- 3/4" adjustable shelves for flexible storage

- Full-extension, soft-close, undermount drawer glides

- Six-way adjustable, concealed, soft-close hinges

- Full overlay shaker doors and drawer faces

The cabinets are part of the Cabinet Depot Collection, manufactured to meet rigorous industry standards and available either ready-to-assemble (RTA) or fully preassembled at checkout.

Designed to Coordinate

The natural white oak finish gives homeowners a flexible foundation to build around. It complements a wide range of countertops - including white quartz, honed stone, and butcher block - and pairs easily with backsplashes such as matte subway tile, textured ceramic, and natural stone. Hardware in brushed brass, matte black, or satin nickel lets customers tailor the final look to their taste.

Pricing and Availability

The Shaker Essence Oak line includes a complete range of base, wall, sink base, corner, pantry, vanity, and specialty cabinets, along with trim, moldings, and accessories. A 10x10 kitchen package is available with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $4,616.66, offered at a regular price of $1,923.61.

Door samples are also available so customers can preview the finish before ordering. Cabinets ship via curbside delivery nationwide or can be picked up at warehouse locations in Georgia, Massachusetts, and Texas.

Shaker Essence Oak is available now at discountcustomcabinets. Free design consultations are available to help customers plan their projects.

About Discount Custom Cabinets

Discount Custom Cabinets offers wholesale, ready-to-assemble, and preassembled kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, hardware, and accessories. The company operates a showroom in North Canton, Ohio, and provides design consultation, assembly, modification, and installation services. Learn more at discountcustomcabinets.

