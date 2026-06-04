CEO.CA's Inside The Boardroom: Plascred: Inside The Strategic Supply Agreement Changing Plastic Recycling Economics

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CEO's Inside the Boardroom: PlasCred: Inside the Strategic Supply Agreement Changing Plastic Recycling Economics

June 04, 2026 12:10 PM EDT | Source: CEO Technologies Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - CEO ("CEO"), the leading investor social network in venture stocks, shares exclusive updates with CEOs and executives from around the globe.

Founded in 2012, CEO, a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc., is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for investors globally - with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Millions of people visit CEO each year to connect with investors from around the world, share knowledge and view impactful stories about stocks, commodities, and emerging companies.

'Inside the Boardroom' is more than just an interview series - it's a chance to gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders, understanding their vision, challenges, and strategy.

Meet the Executive Shaping the Plastic Recycling Landscape

We caught up with Troy Lupul, CEO of PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2), to look closer at a landmark commercial agreement with Circular Materials. See what investors are saying about PlasCred:

PlasCred Circular Innovation Inc.

(CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2)



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About CEO

The leading community for investors & traders in junior resource & venture stocks. CEO is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for small-cap investors globally -- with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Since 2012, CEO has brought millions of investors together from over 164 countries to discuss their portfolio holdings and find new investment opportunities. Download our App on iOS or Android marketplace or visit us today at CEO to set up your free account.

CEO is a wholly owned subsidiary of