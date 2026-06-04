War Update: 95 Combat Clashes Since Morning, Pokrovsk And Huliaipole Sectors Remain Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

"Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 95 times. Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today in Sumy region, the settlements of Lisne, Nova Huta, Sopych, Bachivsk, Korenok, Yastrubshchyna, Semenivka, Ryzhivka, Budky, Neskuchne, and Volfyne were affected; in Chernihiv region - Medvedivka and Halahanivka," the statement said.

Ukraine confirms strike on Russian patrol ship in Crimea, gunpowder plant in Ryazan region

According to the press service, there was one combat engagement in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 37 strikes on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, five of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the invaders tried six times to break through the defense near Starytsia, Lyman, and toward Izbytske and Kolodiazne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice today in the area of Novoplatonivka and toward the settlement of Kovsharivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Zarichne, Dibrova, Ozerne, and toward Shyykivka and Lyman. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Kalenyky, Riznykivka, and toward the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 attacks near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Vilne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day the occupiers have tried 25 times to push our warriors out of their positions in the areas of Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Horikhove, and toward Shevchenko, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried four times to advance in the area of Sichneve. One combat engagement is still underway.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, and toward Pryvilne, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Kosivtseve, Tsvitkove, Krynychne, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders once in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped one offensive action toward the Antonivka Bridge.

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces strike Russian border patrol ship in Crimea

There are currently no significant changes in the situation in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance were recorded.

As Ukrinform reported, 279 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line the previous day, June 3.