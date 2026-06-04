National Bank Of Kazakhstan Expands Macroeconomic Stabilizing Measures And Digital Financial Architecture

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to expand its macroeconomic stabilizing measures and digital financial architecture following an official operational report presented to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via Akorda.

​The baseline financial strategy, reviewed during a high-level briefing with National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov, outlines the monetary parameters achieved in 2025 and establishes core development targets for the remaining quarters of 2026.

​According to the official report, institutional regulatory interventions successfully brought domestic consumer price inflation down to 12.3% by the end of 2025, with further deflationary trends driving the rate down to 10.4% at the end of May 2026.

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