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National Bank Of Kazakhstan Expands Macroeconomic Stabilizing Measures And Digital Financial Architecture

National Bank Of Kazakhstan Expands Macroeconomic Stabilizing Measures And Digital Financial Architecture


2026-06-04 03:06:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to expand its macroeconomic stabilizing measures and digital financial architecture following an official operational report presented to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via Akorda.

​The baseline financial strategy, reviewed during a high-level briefing with National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov, outlines the monetary parameters achieved in 2025 and establishes core development targets for the remaining quarters of 2026.

​According to the official report, institutional regulatory interventions successfully brought domestic consumer price inflation down to 12.3% by the end of 2025, with further deflationary trends driving the rate down to 10.4% at the end of May 2026.

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