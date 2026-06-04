Uzbekistan, IAEA Align Nuclear Infrastructure Safety Standards As Jizzakh NPP Construction Begins
The operational roadmap was reviewed during a high-level briefing between Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Executive Office of the President of Uzbekistan, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who arrived in the republic to oversee the landmark energy initiative.
The dialogue focused primarily on the strategic evolution of Uzbekistan's national nuclear energy infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on engineering capacity building, the integration of advanced global safety benchmarks, and the joint development of specialized nuclear medicine programs.--
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