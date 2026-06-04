Prof Oramah's Appointments To The Royal African Society Patronage And Kenya's National Infrastructure Fund Herald Continued Recognition Of His Global Leadership And Pan-African Impact

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Following a transformative decade at the helm of Afreximbank ( ), Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, GCON, former President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has received a number of distinguished appointments and recognitions reflecting his continuing impact and the broad demand for his expertise across finance, health, and pan-African development.

Members of the Royal African Society unanimously elected Professor Oramah as the Society's second Patron at an Extraordinary General Meeting. Founded in 1901, the Royal African Society is the United Kingdom's leading organisation dedicated to building understanding, engagement and partnerships across Africa and between Africa and the rest of the world, convening policymakers, business leaders, academics and civil society through events, research and advocacy. The appointment comes as the Society marks its 125th anniversary and deepens its focus on Africa's economic transformation, creative industries, and global partnerships. Arunma Oteh, Chairperson of the Royal African Society, noted that Professor Oramah's election reflects the Society's commitment to engaging with leaders who are shaping Africa's economic future, and that his experience, global perspective, and longstanding commitment to pan-African cooperation will significantly strengthen the organisation's work and broaden its impact.

Additionally, in April 2026, Kenyan President H.E. William Ruto appointed Professor Oramah as an independent member of the Governing Council of Kenya's newly established National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) for a three-year term. The NIF represents a strategic pivot towards investment-led growth, designed to crowd in private capital and reduce Kenya's dependence on sovereign borrowing. Professor Oramah sits alongside statutory members including the Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Attorney-General, top financial leaders and other experts as one of four independent experts appointed to the council.

Professor Oramah has also been appointed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as Senior Advisor on Strategic Financing, alongside senior advisors on international cooperation, strategic partnerships and debt swaps. The appointment is intended to support the acceleration of Africa CDC's Africa Health Security and Sovereignty agenda by strengthening its ability to mobilise capital, shape high-level policy and build strategic partnerships across the continent. It also reflects Professor Oramah's continued engagement in health sovereignty, an area in which he played a central role in during his tenure at Afreximbank through initiatives including the African Medical Centre of Excellence in Abuja.

These appointments build on recognition that accompanied Professor Oramah's departure from Afreximbank. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred on him the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), the nation's second highest national honour, in recognition of his contributions to Africa and to Nigeria, which received over US$52 billion in financing support from the Bank during his tenure. The Woodhall Capital dinner reception hosted at its Lagos headquarters in March 2026, which brought together distinguished figures from finance and industry to celebrate his contributions to African trade and economic development, was one of several such receptions held across the continent in recognition of Professor Oramah's legacy.

Commenting on his latest appointments and continued engagement, Professor Oramah said:“Africa's development is a multigenerational endeavour, and those of us who have been privileged to serve in leadership have a responsibility to remain in the arena. Whether through strengthening health financing systems, building the infrastructure that drives inclusive growth, or championing the institutions that tell Africa's story to the world, the work continues. I am deeply honoured by each of these recognitions, and I remain committed to contributing wherever I can to Africa's journey towards sovereignty and self-reliance.”

Professor Oramah served as President and Chairman of the African Export-Import Bank from 2015 to 2025, playing a central role in its evolution into one of Africa's most influential financial institutions. Under his leadership, Afreximbank helped advance several continental initiatives, including the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), and programmes aimed at strengthening manufacturing and creative industries across African economies. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of both the Fund for Export Development for Africa (FEDA) and the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE).

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