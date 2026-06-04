Result Of Annual General Meeting 2026 (AGM) And Declaration Of Dividend For Financial Year 2025

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON)





04 June 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) announces that its AGM held earlier today all resolutions were approved and agenda items adopted, including the declaration of dividends for the year 2025 as given below:

Total Amount: per Share: €0.31 per share

Ex-dividend Date: 18 June 2026

Record Date: 19 June 2026

Payment Date: 26 June 2026

For payment details and more information, you may contact Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A at ....

For further information on the contents of the AGM, please visit the following link:





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