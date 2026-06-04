Nubank Unveils $1Bn Buyback As Shares Languish Near Record Lows

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Business

Key Facts

- The program: Nu Holdings, parent of Brazilian digital bank Nubank, approved a buyback of up to $1bn of its Class A shares.

- The window: The repurchases run for 12 months, from June 4, 2026 through June 3, 2027.

- The backdrop: The stock trades near a 52-week low around $11.64, down roughly 34% over six months.

- The reaction: Shares rose about 1.9% in premarket trading after the announcement.

- The message: Nu said its operations now generate significant capital and that growth investments remain fully funded.

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After a bruising six months for its stock, Latin America's most valuable digital bank is betting on itself, putting up to a billion dollars behind its own shares.

Nu Holdings, the parent of Brazilian digital bank Nubank, said its board approved a share repurchase program of up to $1bn of its Class A ordinary shares, to run over a 12-month period beginning June 4, 2026. The company framed the move as a deliberate use of capital, noting that its operations now generate significant cash, and shares rose about 1.9% in premarket trading on the news. The buyback lands at a delicate moment, with the stock hovering near its lowest level in a year.

A buyback aimed at shares near record lows

Nu's shares have had a rough run, trading around $11.64 and down roughly 34% over the past six months, near a 52-week low. The timing of a buyback at depressed prices is a familiar signal: management is telling the market it considers the stock undervalued and an attractive use of capital. Nu stressed that all of its growth investments across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and the United States, including regulatory capital buffers, remain fully funded and unchanged, an attempt to reassure investors that returning cash to shareholders does not come at the expense of expansion. Repurchases may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated and derivative transactions, with the board free to adjust, pause or end the program.

The pressures behind the slide

The share weakness reflects a more cautious mood among analysts. Some have flagged the cost of Nu's aggressive expansion, pointing to a contraction in operating margins in the first quarter as the bank pushed credit-card lending in Brazil and ramped up in newer markets. A recent change in the chief financial officer role added to the uncertainty, and at least one major bank downgraded the stock and cut its price target. Against that backdrop, the buyback reads as much as a confidence statement as a financial maneuver, a way to address a narrative that had turned negative even as the underlying business kept growing revenue at a fast clip.

Live Company IntelligenceNubank - the full investor dossierInside: live share price, peer benchmarks and the latest Rio Times coverage on the company. Rio Times · Live Ticker Intelligence Nubank NUBANK · NYSE / Brazil fintech Share price · live R$12.02 ▲ +3.24% today Peers & comparators ITUB4 · Itaú Unibanco ▼ -2.12% BBDC4 ▼ -2.14% BBAS3 · Banco do Brasil ▼ -1.81% From The Rio Times

Latest coverage · 2 Jun 2026 Nubank Names Ex-Visa Executive Rob Livingston as Global CFO Read →

Data: EODHD Fundamentals & live feed · The Rio Times Ticker Intelligence A test of the digital-banking model

Nubank remains one of the defining success stories of Latin American fintech, with tens of millions of customers and a parent company valued in the tens of billions of dollars. Its push beyond Brazil into Mexico, Colombia and the United States is a test of whether its low-cost, mobile-first model can travel, and investors are weighing that growth ambition against the rising cost of extending credit to new customers. The $1bn buyback gives the company a tool to support its shares while it makes that case. Whether it steadies the stock will depend less on the repurchases themselves than on whether Nu can show its expansion is profitable as well as fast.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Nubank's buyback?

Up to $1bn of Class A shares, over a 12-month window running from June 4, 2026 to June 3, 2027.

Why announce it now?

The stock sits near a 52-week low, down about 34% over six months, and the company says it considers buying shares an attractive use of its growing cash.

Will it affect Nu's expansion?

Nu says growth investments across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and the U.S., including capital buffers, remain fully funded and unchanged.

Why has the stock fallen?

Analysts have cited shrinking operating margins from credit expansion and a CFO change; at least one bank downgraded the shares and cut its target.

Connected Coverage

Nubank's move comes amid a busy stretch for Brazilian corporates, from the Petrobras-IG4 takeover of Braskem to Raízen's $1.42bn Argentina sale.

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