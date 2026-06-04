MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Everest Medicines Enters Commercialization License Agreement with Mabworks for Bejescin(R) in the Asia-Pacific Market

HONG KONG, Jun 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952) announced that it has entered into a commercialization license agreement with Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd. (“Mabworks”), under which the Company has obtained exclusive rights for the clinical development and commercialization of Bejescin(R) (MIL62, Obinutuzumab beta Injection) across the Asia-Pacific region, including Southeast Asia, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, and Taiwan region, China. Under the terms of the agreement, Everest Medicines will pay Mabworks an upfront payment of RMB 23 million and sales milestone payments of up to RMB 186 million. Mabworks will also be eligible to receive a share of gross profit in the region.

This collaboration will strengthen Everest Medicines' presence in nephrology and autoimmune diseases across the Asia-Pacific region, creating synergies with its nephrology portfolio. Leveraging its established and proven clinical development and commercialization capabilities, the company aims to advance the development of Bejescin(R) and support its launch in the Asia-Pacific region, while furthering its long-term strategy in the global innovative medicines market.

Bejescin(R) (MIL62, Obinutuzumab beta Injection) is a novel third-generation anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody. As shown in relevant sources, it was approved in China in February 2026 for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), becoming the first CD20 antibody approved for this indication globally and the first domestically developed therapy in China. The New Drug Application (NDA) for primary membranous nephropathy (PMN) is currently under Priority Review by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), with the potential to become the first approved targeted therapy for PMN worldwide. Bejescin(R) is also in Phase III trials for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and follicular lymphoma (FL), with potential for further expansion into other autoimmune indications.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Mabworks on Bejescin(R). As the first CD20 antibody approved globally for NMOSD, Bejescin(R) has demonstrated strong clinical potential and significant opportunities in nephrology and autoimmune diseases,” said Mr. Yifang Wu, Chairman of the Board of Everest Medicines.“This collaboration strengthens Everest's portfolio in these therapeutic areas and complements our existing pipeline. With our expertise in clinical development and commercialization, we are confident in advancing Bejescin(R) across the Asia-Pacific region, bringing this innovative therapy to more patients and improving access. At the same time, we are committed to further strengthening Everest Medicines' presence in the Asia-Pacific and global innovative medicines market.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Everest Medicines on Bejescin(R) across the Asia-Pacific region. As the first approved CD20-targeted therapy for NMOSD worldwide and the potential global first targeted therapy for PMN, Bejescin(R) possesses exceptional product competitiveness and market potential.” said Mr. Luning Chen, President of Mabworks.“Since its launch in Mainland China, Bejescin(R) has achieved outstanding commercial performance. This collaboration will further strengthen Bejescin(R)'s commercial network and brand influence across the Asia-Pacific region, bringing 'New Hope' to more patients with renal and autoimmune diseases.”

Bejescin(R) has shown meaningful clinical and therapeutic benefits across nephrology and multiple autoimmune disease areas, with potential for further indication expansion. Its development in NMOSD, PMN, and SLE is expected to provide more innovative treatment options for patients.

NMOSD is a debilitating autoimmune disorder targeting the central nervous system characterized by high recurrence and disability rates, predominantly affecting young and middle-aged women. The disease typically presents acute or subacute onset and can progress rapidly, with approximately 90% of patients relapsing within three years. Severe cases may result in blindness or paralysis. Bejescin(R) has demonstrated a significant reduction in relapse risk as a monotherapy, with strong efficacy data underscoring both its clinical value and the convenience.

PMN is one of the most common pathological types of adult nephropathy, with approximately 30%-40% of patients progressing to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) within 5 to 15 years. Globally, there are no approved targeted therapies for PMN. Phase III clinical data demonstrated that Bejescin(R) monotherapy provides significant advantages across multiple efficacy endpoints including complete clinical remission, complete immunological remission and overall clinical remission. Furthermore, Bejescin(R) showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile, together with a convenient dosing regimen. Following initial treatment, patients require only one intravenous infusion every six months, reducing treatment burden and supporting long-term treatment adherence.

SLE is a chronic, systemic autoimmune disease that primarily affects young women. For this indication, Bejescin(R) is in Phase III clinical trial and offers the potential for administration every 24 to 28 weeks, addressing the need for long-acting therapies and providing an improved treatment option for patients with SLE.

This collaboration is regarded as an important strategic step for Everest Medicines to deepen its footprint in the nephrology and autoimmune disease areas. With the development and commercialization of Bejescin(R) in indications such as PMN, the company's nephrology product portfolio will be further strengthened, enhancing the synergistic effects within its existing pipeline.

In addition, there is a broad consensus in the industry that the coming years may represent an important window of opportunity for the accelerated adoption of innovative Chinese medicines into the Asia Pacific region. Chinese innovation is becoming increasingly competitive in clinical value, affordability and accessibility, with growing alignment to the needs of healthcare systems and patients across the region. In recent years, Everest Medicines has continuously advanced its regional strategy in Asia-Pacific, gradually building an integrated capability system covering clinical development, market access, and commercialization. By introducing innovative products with differentiated clinical value such as Bejescin(R), the company is further expanding its regional product portfolio and market coverage, realizing the commercial value of its nephrology and autoimmune disease businesses, and injecting new growth momentum into its Asia-Pacific operations.