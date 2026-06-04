NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Assault On SC Women In Andhra Pradesh

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of an alleged assault on Scheduled Caste women by police personnel in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

Directives Issued for Andhra Pradesh Probe

In its communication, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar directed the state police to ensure an immediate, impartial, and time-bound investigation into the matter. The Commission has further sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the authorities within seven days.

The ATR has been sought on the status of the inquiry into the alleged misconduct, registration of cases under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), departmental and disciplinary action against the officials found responsible, and measures taken to prevent any further harassment, intimidation, or victimisation of the affected women and their families.

The Commission has also sought details regarding counselling, rehabilitation, legal assistance, and protection being extended to the victims, along with systemic measures to ensure gender-sensitive policing and adherence to legal safeguards for women, particularly those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and other vulnerable communities.

NCW Condemns Abuse of Authority

The National Commission for Women has strongly condemned the alleged incident and stated that any act of violence, humiliation, or abuse of authority against women by law enforcement personnel is unacceptable and must be subject to strict accountability under law.

Action in Jodhpur Sisters' Suicide Case

Earlier, the National Commission for Women on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of extremely serious media reports regarding the alleged prolonged gang rape, blackmail, sexual exploitation, and subsequent suicides of two sisters in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Following the development, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote a formal letter to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, directing them to ensure impartial legal and time-bound action in the matter. It also asked to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days. (ANI)

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