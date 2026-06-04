Mobix Labs To Acquire U.S.-Built Drone Manufacturer Vision Aerial, Expanding Into Global Drone And Aerial Intelligence M...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) today announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Vision Aerial, Inc., a Montana-based manufacturer of American-built drones trusted in national security, government, energy, public safety, and critical infrastructure operations. The acquisition expands Mobix Labs into a fast-growing global market and marks the latest step in its previously announced strategy to grow through targeted, mission-critical acquisitions.

Built in America. Trusted Where Performance Matters.

Founded in 2013, Vision Aerial designs, manufactures, and supports rugged drone systems built for the most demanding field operations. Each aircraft can carry swappable cameras and sensors-from high-resolution and heat-sensing thermal cameras to laser-based 3-D mapping and gas-leak detection-allowing one platform to support multiple mission profiles across demanding field operations.

Vision Aerial's drones support national-security and public-safety operations, search-and-rescue, wildfire response, energy and infrastructure inspection, environmental monitoring, agriculture, and advanced aerial sensing. Its customer and end-user base includes the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the USDA Forest Service, and L3Harris, alongside major energy and utility operators such as Marathon Oil, DTE Energy, and Northwestern Energy, and leading research universities-relationships that take years to earn.

A Global Opportunity, Accelerating Now

Global demand for secure, high-performance drone systems is accelerating as governments, utilities, energy producers, public-safety agencies, and industrial operators are deploying them to protect national security interests, inspect critical assets, respond to emergencies, monitor operations, and reach places too dangerous, remote, or costly for people to access manually.

In the United States, federal restrictions on certain foreign-made drones are speeding the shift to trusted domestic systems, and international buyers are increasingly applying similar standards around security, reliability and supply-chain integrity. Vision Aerial's American-built platform gives Mobix Labs a direct entry point into that worldwide demand-where American-made technology carries a significant credibility advantage.

More Than Aircraft: A Platform for Aerial Intelligence

The opportunity extends beyond the hardware. Aerial intelligence pairs drones, sensors, communications, and data to show organizations what is happening on the ground and across their critical assets in real time. Vision Aerial's drones complement Mobix Labs' strengths in advanced electronics, connectivity, RF, and sensing for aerospace, defense, and other high-reliability markets-creating a clear growth path around autonomous systems, advanced sensing, mission-critical data, and critical-infrastructure protection.

“This is a defining move for Mobix Labs. We are moving to acquire a proven, American-built drone platform trusted by the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, and major industry customers-just as demand for secure, high-performance drones accelerates around the world. Vision Aerial expands Mobix Labs into one of the most important technology markets in the world and advances the acquisition-led growth strategy we have previously communicated.” - Phil Sansone, Chief Executive Officer, Mobix Labs.

“Vision Aerial was built to serve demanding, real-world missions. Joining Mobix Labs would let us put American-made drones in the hands of far more customers at a time when demand for trusted, U.S.-built systems continues to grow.” - Shane Beams, Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Vision Aerial

Transaction Overview

The parties have signed a binding Letter of Intent; transaction terms were not disclosed. Vision Aerial's founders and key leadership are expected to continue with the business under multi-year agreements, and manufacturing is expected to remain in the United States. Completion is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, satisfactory completion of confirmatory due diligence, and customary closing conditions and approvals. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms contemplated, or at all.

About Vision Aerial, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Montana, Vision Aerial, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supports mission-critical unmanned aircraft for national defense, public safety, infrastructure inspection, mapping, energy, environmental monitoring, and agriculture. Its aircraft are designed, built, and supported in the United States.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) is an Irvine, California technology company delivering advanced electronics, connectivity, RF, and sensing technologies for aerospace, defense, and other high-reliability markets, with technology deployed on platforms including the F-22 Raptor, Apache helicopters, U.S. Navy programs, and Boeing 737NG and Gulfstream aircraft. More at mobixlabs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Vision Aerial, Inc. by Mobix Labs, Inc.; the anticipated structure, timing, benefits and strategic significance of the proposed transaction; the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements; the satisfaction of due diligence, closing conditions and required approvals; the expected continuation of Vision Aerial's leadership, operations and manufacturing activities; Mobix Labs' entry into, positioning within and ability to compete in the U.S. and global drone, autonomous-systems and aerial-intelligence markets; the expected demand for U.S.-built drone systems and trusted aerial platforms; the potential benefits of Vision Aerial's products, technology, customer relationships and market position; potential synergies with Mobix Labs' existing technologies and capabilities; Mobix Labs' acquisition-led growth strategy; and Mobix Labs' future opportunities, growth prospects and market positioning.

Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“position,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, that Mobix Labs and Vision Aerial may not negotiate or execute definitive agreements; confirmatory due diligence may not be completed satisfactorily; closing conditions or required approvals may not be satisfied or obtained; the proposed transaction may be modified, delayed or not completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all; anticipated benefits, synergies, customer opportunities, market opportunities, growth opportunities or strategic advantages may not be realized; Vision Aerial's products, technology, customer relationships, financial condition, liabilities, intellectual property, supply chain, regulatory compliance or operating results may differ from current expectations; Mobix Labs may not successfully integrate Vision Aerial or retain key personnel; Mobix Labs may not successfully enter, compete in or scale within the U.S. or international drone, autonomous-systems or aerial-intelligence markets; market growth estimates may prove inaccurate; demand for U.S.-built drone systems or trusted aerial platforms may not develop as expected; regulatory developments affecting the drone industry may change; the proposed transaction or any related financing arrangements may affect existing stockholders; and the other risks described under“Risk Factors” in Mobix Labs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Market data and industry estimates referenced in this press release are based on third-party sources and have not been independently verified by Mobix Labs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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