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India Joins Anthropic's Global Cybersecurity Initiative With Access To Claude Mythos
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jun 4 (KNN) Several Indian organisations across the cybersecurity, telecom, banking and financial services sectors have secured early access to Claude Mythos.
It is the advanced cybersecurity-focused artificial intelligence model developed by US-based AI firm Anthropic, according to government officials.
Indian Organisations Join Global Cybersecurity Initiative
The development follows Anthropic's decision to expand its Project Glasswing initiative, which provides selected organisations worldwide access to its frontier cybersecurity model. The latest expansion includes around 150 organisations across more than 15 countries.
The number of Indian entities currently participating remains in the single digits, with both public and private organisations included. The government is also engaging with Anthropic to broaden access to additional Indian institutions.
Government Agencies May Receive Preview Access
As part of the initiative, select government entities are expected to receive preview access to Claude Mythos, including the possibility of participation by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), India's nodal cybersecurity agency.
According to Anthropic, Mythos is designed to identify and help remediate software vulnerabilities. The company claims the model has demonstrated advanced capabilities in coding and vulnerability detection, enabling organisations to identify security flaws before they can be exploited by malicious actors.
Strategic Significance For India
India's inclusion in the programme is seen as strategically significant, as the current list of participating countries is largely composed of US allies and partners, including France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
The development also reflects Anthropic's increasing engagement with India. The company has established an engineering presence in Bengaluru and has highlighted rising adoption of its AI tools in the country.
Growing AI Collaboration With India
Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to discuss the use of artificial intelligence in sectors such as healthcare, education and agriculture.
The early access programme is expected to benefit organisations involved in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection by strengthening their ability to identify and address emerging cyber threats.
The initiative could help Indian institutions enhance cyber resilience as artificial intelligence becomes an increasingly important tool in both cyber defence and cyberattack capabilities globally.
(KNN Bureau)
It is the advanced cybersecurity-focused artificial intelligence model developed by US-based AI firm Anthropic, according to government officials.
Indian Organisations Join Global Cybersecurity Initiative
The development follows Anthropic's decision to expand its Project Glasswing initiative, which provides selected organisations worldwide access to its frontier cybersecurity model. The latest expansion includes around 150 organisations across more than 15 countries.
The number of Indian entities currently participating remains in the single digits, with both public and private organisations included. The government is also engaging with Anthropic to broaden access to additional Indian institutions.
Government Agencies May Receive Preview Access
As part of the initiative, select government entities are expected to receive preview access to Claude Mythos, including the possibility of participation by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), India's nodal cybersecurity agency.
According to Anthropic, Mythos is designed to identify and help remediate software vulnerabilities. The company claims the model has demonstrated advanced capabilities in coding and vulnerability detection, enabling organisations to identify security flaws before they can be exploited by malicious actors.
Strategic Significance For India
India's inclusion in the programme is seen as strategically significant, as the current list of participating countries is largely composed of US allies and partners, including France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
The development also reflects Anthropic's increasing engagement with India. The company has established an engineering presence in Bengaluru and has highlighted rising adoption of its AI tools in the country.
Growing AI Collaboration With India
Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to discuss the use of artificial intelligence in sectors such as healthcare, education and agriculture.
The early access programme is expected to benefit organisations involved in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection by strengthening their ability to identify and address emerging cyber threats.
The initiative could help Indian institutions enhance cyber resilience as artificial intelligence becomes an increasingly important tool in both cyber defence and cyberattack capabilities globally.
(KNN Bureau)
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