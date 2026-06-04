More Than 100 Artists Threaten Legal Action Against Venice Biennale The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Venice Biennale Artists Threaten Legal Action Over Visitors' Lions Vote

More than 100 artists participating in the Venice Biennale say they may pursue legal action after organizers kept their names in the Visitors' Lions awards process despite requests to be removed. The dispute, now unfolding in public statements and letters, has become the latest flashpoint in a Biennale already marked by controversy over its jury and award structure.

In a statement posted on e-flux on June 3, artists from the In Minor Keys exhibition and several national pavilions said they were disappointed that the Biennale had not acted on their request to withdraw from the vote. Among the signatories are Walid Raad, Laurie Anderson, and Pio Abad. The group said the failure to respond was“highly disrespectful” not only to the artists, but also to the audience, which was being asked to participate in what they described as a process lacking transparency and accountability.

The statement reproduced a letter sent to the Biennale on May 20, in which the artists said they were shocked to find their names still listed after earlier requests for removal. They asked that their names be taken out of“any and all contexts involving the Visitors' Lions awards” and that any votes cast for them be disqualified. The artists also requested written confirmation that the change would be made immediately.

The Biennale said it replied on May 28. In the response it provided in full, the organization said the artists would remain listed in the awards process in order to“guarantee all visitors their freedom of expression,” while votes cast for signatories requesting withdrawal would not be counted. The Biennale added that it had received no further response to that letter.

The conflict follows the resignation of the Biennale's five-member jury on April 30 amid controversy over Israel and Russia. Before stepping down, the jury said it would not consider artists from countries whose leaders were subject to arrest warrants for crimes against humanity, a position widely understood to apply to Israel and Russia. After the jury resigned, the Biennale announced that two Golden Lions would be decided by public vote.

On May 9, the Biennale's first public day, nearly 70 artists said they were withdrawing from consideration. The number of signatories has since risen to 106. With legal action now being raised, the dispute underscores how quickly an awards mechanism can become a proxy for larger questions of institutional accountability, political pressure, and artist consent.