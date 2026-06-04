Philippe Vergne Joins Bass Museum As Artistic Director, Chief Curator

MENAFN - USA Art News) Philippe Vergne to Join The Bass as Miami Museum Prepares for 2027 Expansion

The Bass in Miami Beach is bringing in a new top curator as it moves toward a long-planned expansion. Philippe Vergne, the French-born museum director and curator, will join the institution on October 1 as artistic director and chief curator. Silvia Karman Cubiñá, who has led the museum since 2008, will remain executive director.

The appointment places two seasoned museum leaders in complementary roles at a moment when The Bass is positioning itself for growth. In press materials, Cubiñá said Vergne brings“a remarkable depth of curatorial experience and a global perspective” to the museum at a pivotal moment for Miami Beach. Vergne, for his part, said he was honored to join the team and praised Cubiñá's long-term work building an institution committed to artists across cultures and disciplines.

Vergne has led Portugal's Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto since 2019. Before that, he held senior posts at the Musée d'Art Contemporain in Marseille, the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, Dia Art Foundation in New York, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles. His career has often unfolded at institutions where curatorial ambition and institutional politics have been closely intertwined.

At the Walker, Vergne oversaw exhibitions of Kara Walker and Yves Klein and helped organize“How Latitudes Become Forms: Art in a Global Age.” He also co-curated the 2006 Whitney biennial,“Day For Night,” with Chrissie Iles. At Dia, he defended the sale of 27 works from the collection in 2013, arguing that“Dia cannot be a mausoleum.” The sale ultimately brought in $38.4 million.

His time at MOCA Los Angeles ended amid controversy after he fired chief curator Helen Molesworth in March 2018. The museum had already faced criticism after Mark Grotjahn withdrew from a gala honor and Lari Pittman resigned from the board.

At Serralves, Vergne oversaw a major expansion and curated exhibitions by artists including Ai Weiwei, Allora & Calzadilla, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Mark Bradford, Maurizio Cattelan, Yoko Ono, and Jenny Holzer. The Bass itself, founded in 1964 by the city of Miami Beach and supported by public funds and membership dues, is preparing for a planned expansion by Johnston Marklee, expected to be completed in 2027.

The hire suggests that the museum is betting on curatorial breadth as it enters a new phase of development - one shaped as much by institutional scale as by artistic ambition.