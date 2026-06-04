Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Marks Significant Milestone With Ocean Partners UK Ltd. Definitive Gold And Silver Dore Purchase Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) and may include paid advertising.

ESGold Corp., a development-stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, just entered into a definitive gold and silver dore purchase agreement with Ocean Partners UK Ltd. Ocean Partners will purchase 100% of ESGold's dore production, in exchange for a non-dilutive working capital facility of up to C$9 million Delivery of the dore will be made EXW at the Montauban Project Mine site, with Ocean Partners responsible for collection and related logistics The agreement was based on prevailing LBMA or COMEX market prices

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), a development-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide, just entered into a definitive gold and silver dore purchase agreement with Ocean Partners UK Ltd. With the agreement, Ocean Partners is set to purchase 100% of dore production from ESGold's flagship Montauban Project. In return, ESGold will gain access to a non-dilutive working capital facility of up to C$9 million ( ).

While making the announcement, ESGold's CEO, Gordon Robb noted just how big of a milestone this is for the company, noting how it marks an evolution from a development company to a near-term producer.“Ocean Partners is an internationally respected organization with extensive experience across...

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