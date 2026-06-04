Biomednewsbreaks Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO Frankfurt: WF6 OTCQB: MBQIF) Launches Intox AI(TM) For Validation And Testing

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MindBio Therapeutics (CSE: MBIO; Frankfurt: WF6; OTCQB: MBQIF) announced the launch of its Intox AI(TM) software platform for validation and testing. The AI-driven voice analytics solution is designed to detect intoxication and fatigue by analyzing speech patterns and is capable of identifying indicators associated with cocaine, cannabis, alcohol, psychedelics, narcotics and human fatigue. The company said the technology is intended for deployment through Edge AI kiosks currently nearing prototype manufacturing completion.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (Frankfurt: WF6) (OTCQB: MBQIF) is targeting commercialization opportunities in industries where drug, alcohol and fatigue testing are critical to workplace safety, including mining, aviation, construction, heavy transport and law enforcement. The company believes its voice-based screening technology could provide a faster, more scalable alternative to traditional mouth swab and breathalyzer testing while reducing costs, waste and operational complexity.

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About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercialising AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The Company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

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