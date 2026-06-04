Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) To Join Russell 2000(R) And 3000(R) Indexes As Part Of Russell Indexes Semi-Annual Reconstitution

Forward Industries, a Solana (SOL) treasury company that buys, holds, and strategically deploys SOL, has announced that it will soon join the Russell 2000(R) and 3000(R) indexes. Forward will join the indexes as a part of Russell indexes semi-annual reconstitution in June, which captures the 3,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, 2026, and ranks them by market capitalization. The move is an important milestone for Forward and reinforces the growing institutional recognition of Forward's Solana treasury strategy.

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Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI), a Solana treasury company, recently announced that it is set to join both the broad-market Russell 3000(R) Index and the small-cap Russell 2000(R) Index ( ).

The move is a part of Russell indexes' semi-annual reconstitution, which is effective once the US market opens on June 29, 2026. This semi-annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FWDI are available in the company's newsroom at

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