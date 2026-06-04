Miningnewsbreaks MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX OTC: MAXXF FRANKFURT: 89N) Featured In Editorial On AI-Driven Energy Demand

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MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) announced its inclusion in an AINewsWire editorial examining how the rapid growth of artificial intelligence is reshaping global electricity demand and increasing pressure on existing power infrastructure. The article, titled“The Quest to Power AI Is Going Underground,” explores the rising need for reliable, scalable energy sources as AI data centers, cloud computing networks and large language models consume increasing amounts of electricity.

The editorial highlights MAX Power's focus on natural hydrogen development in Saskatchewan, including its Lawson Discovery and the broader Genesis Trend, as part of a growing search for alternative clean baseload energy solutions. According to the article, the company's approximately 1.3 million-acre land position prospective for natural hydrogen, along with its efforts to advance domestic energy resources, aligns with increasing demand for lower-emission power sources capable of supporting future industrial operations and advanced computing facilities.

To view the full press release, visit

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

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