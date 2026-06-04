ACB Names Afghanistan A Squad For Tri-Series Against India A, Sri Lanka A

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board's National Selection Committee has announced the Afghanistan A squad for the upcoming Tri-Nation One-Day Series featuring Sri Lanka A and India A. The tournament will be held in Sri Lanka from June 9 to 21, 2026.

The series will begin on June 9 with Sri Lanka A taking on India A in the opening match. Afghanistan A will play their first fixture against India A on June 11.

The 50-over tournament will be played in Dambulla in a round-robin format, with each team facing the other two sides twice.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final, scheduled for June 21 at the same venue.

Afghanistan A Squad:

Imran Mir (Captain), Noor Rahman (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Ishaq (Wicketkeeper), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

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