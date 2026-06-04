Italian PM Meloni Vows Justice After 4 Migrants Burned Alive In Italy

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has described the burning and intentional killing of four migrant workers-including three Afghans-in southern Italy as a“horrific crime,” saying that Italy will not retreat in the face of violence and barbarism.

Two Pakistani nationals have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Italian authorities said that in southern Italy, in the Amendolara area of the province of Cosenza, three Afghans and one Pakistani citizen were burned alive and killed inside a vehicle during a violent attack.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday evening at a fuel station.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the incident had deeply shocked her and again described it as a“horrific crime.”

Writing on the social media platform X, she said Italy would not step back in the face of violence and brutality, and called for full clarification of all aspects of the case, stressing that all perpetrators must be held accountable.

She also expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Italy's prosecution office said that two Pakistani nationals have been arrested on charges of intentional murder of the four migrant workers. Authorities added that both the victims and the suspects were seasonal agricultural workers.

A Pakistani citizen in Italy, in a video message, claimed that all four victims were Afghans and that they were burned alive by two Pakistani nationals named Ali Hassan and Bat. He also said that one injured Afghan managed to reach a police station.

hz/sa