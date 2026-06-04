Ukraine's Zelensky In Open Letter To Russian President Putin Calls For Direct Talks To End War

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukraine's president has issued a rare open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, combining sharp criticism of Russia's war effort with a proposal for direct negotiations aimed at ending the conflict that has entered its fifth year.

In the letter published on June 4, the Ukrainian leader accused Putin of launching a "war without a real cause" and urged him to agree to face-to-face talks in a neutral country to seek a lasting settlement.

Ukraine Blames Putin for Choosing War

The Ukrainian president argued that relations between Kyiv and Moscow have been fundamentally transformed during Putin's 26 years in power.

"Whatever you may say about NATO, geopolitics, or the Russian language, this war is your personal choice - a war without a real cause. That is how history will remember it," he wrote.

The letter states that issues such as trade and civilian cooperation have been replaced by discussions about military strikes, casualties and destruction.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Putin has spent nearly half of his time in office waging war against Ukraine.

Claims Russia Is Feeling the Cost of Conflict

A significant portion of the letter focuses on the economic and social burden of the war inside Russia.

The Ukrainian president argued that ordinary Russians are becoming increasingly frustrated by rising prices, shortages, restrictions and the possibility of additional military mobilization.

"They do not like gasoline shortages and constantly rising prices. They do not like constant restrictions. They do not like the fact that there is no end in sight to your war," he wrote.

He also claimed that Russia's political and financial resources are gradually diminishing and warned that sustaining public support for the war would become increasingly difficult.

Highlights Russian Military Losses

The Ukrainian leader said Russia continues to suffer heavy battlefield losses.

Citing what he described as military reports, he claimed that Russian forces suffered more than 30,000 killed and seriously wounded soldiers during May alone.

"Once again, the number exceeded 30,000 Russian soldiers killed and seriously wounded," he said.

The letter also argues that Russia has repeatedly failed to achieve key military objectives, particularly its long-standing goal of fully capturing Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"It also matters that you regularly postpone, every few months, your own deadlines for capturing our regions - especially the Donetsk region. And you will not capture it this year either," he wrote.

Says Ukraine Has Defied Expectations

The Ukrainian president emphasized that many observers initially doubted Ukraine could withstand a full-scale Russian invasion.

"You did not expect full-scale resistance from Ukraine, and you did not foresee that things would go this far," he wrote.

He credited Ukraine's survival to domestic resilience and international support, noting that Kyiv has secured military assistance, financing and diplomatic backing from allies.

"We receive support. You receive sanctions," the letter states.

Accuses Russia of Growing Isolation

The letter also portrays Russia as increasingly isolated internationally.

The Ukrainian president pointed to Moscow's military cooperation with North Korea and its deepening economic dependence on China.

"You are the first ruler of Russia to turn to Pyongyang for assistance," he wrote.

"And today you are fully dependent on China - also for the first time in Russia's history."

He further claimed that even countries helping Russia circumvent sanctions are showing signs of fatigue with the conflict.

Warns Against Plans to Expand the War

The Ukrainian leader said intelligence assessments suggest Russia is considering plans to continue the war into 2027 and 2028.

He also alleged that Moscow is seeking to draw Belarus deeper into the conflict and is attempting to increase pressure on neighboring countries.

"We have seen intelligence reports showing that you are now considering plans to continue the war into 2027 and 2028," he wrote.

Direct Proposal for Peace Talks

Despite the sharp criticism, the central message of the letter is a proposal for direct negotiations.

"Ukraine proposes to end this war," the president wrote.

He suggested a face-to-face meeting with Putin in a neutral location such as Switzerland, Türkiye or an Arab country.

"I am proposing a meeting," he said.

"It is leaders who resolve the key issues. That has always been the case, and it always will be."

The Ukrainian president argued that key decisions should be made directly by national leaders rather than through prolonged diplomatic processes.

Europe and US Should Be Part of Process

The letter proposes involving both Europe and the United States in any future peace framework.

"We believe Europe should be part of this process," he wrote.

"We also believe that the United States must be part of the process."

According to the proposal, Western participation could help create security guarantees and contribute to a new regional security architecture.

Ceasefire and Prisoner Exchange Offered

As a confidence-building measure, Ukraine offered a complete ceasefire during negotiations.

"Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire for the duration of the negotiations," the president said.

He also proposed an all-for-all prisoner exchange and called for the return of civilians and children taken during the conflict.

"Ukraine is ready for an all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war," he wrote.

Final Warning to Putin

The letter concludes with a warning that Ukraine will continue fighting if diplomacy fails.

"If you do not personally come to the conclusion that it is time to end this war, Ukraine will continue fighting for its existence," the president wrote.

He argued that Russia's future depends on whether its leadership chooses to end the conflict.

"You can stop your war," the letter concludes.

The appeal represents one of the Ukrainian president's most direct public messages to Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion and comes as efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict remain stalled.

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