IEA Supreme Leader Calls For Stronger Culture Of Forgiveness, Reconciliation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has emphasized unity, patience, and proper fulfilment of responsibilities, urging officials to first implement Sharia on themselves, maintain consultations with religious scholars, continue jurisprudential (fiqh) gatherings and strengthen the culture of forgiveness and reconciliation.

IEA deputy spokesman Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat said on his X account that the Emir of the Islamic Emirate, Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, met with governors, heads of provincial councils of scholars, heads of appellate courts and other officials from nine provinces in the northwest and northeast zones.

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada said:“Enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong, advising and patience are essential for Muslims to practice among themselves, as they strengthen faith.

Those who hold responsibilities especially need such reminders and discussions. Therefore, you should continue these reminders and mutual consultations so that negligence does not occur in your work. Religion is advice and goodwill and you should strive to show goodwill in all areas. Goodwill for Muslims means calling them toward unity.”

He added that Muslim strength is achieved through unity and systems are strengthened through power, while division and disagreement weaken Muslims and allow enemies to prevail.

Addressing the officials, he said:“Today Allah (SWT) has given you a great opportunity for service. Serve the religion of Allah, implement Sharia, and try to fulfil your responsibilities properly. Your aim should be to elevate the religion of Allah and work for the success of Muslims, not their failure. Call people to Allah, to worship and obedience, and increase remembrance of Allah and turn more towards Him.”

He said:“The general amnesty we declared was to prevent revenge and bring peace and security to Afghanistan, and to prevent Mujahideen from taking revenge. We told them to lay down their weapons; we will not kill or hold them accountable. They laid down their weapons and we granted them amnesty and we have not held them accountable since, nor will we now. Such a major amnesty was granted after twenty years of war, during which many injustices were committed.”

He urged officials of the relevant provinces to encourage people to practice forgiveness.

He also said:“Strive to implement Sharia on yourselves so that people may see and follow you. Enjoin good and forbid evil, participate in jurisprudential gatherings, where learning and benefit are gained and love among scholars increases. Scholars have been given the inheritance of the Prophets (peace be upon them), and they will guide people in light of Sharia.”

He added that scholars and officials should first implement the decrees issued by the Islamic Emirate themselves and then convey them to the public, ensuring people properly understand them.

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