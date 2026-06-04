Intelligence Redefining Luxury: AITO Renews Strategic Partnership With China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) CHONG QING – On May 29, the promotional event for the 2026 China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival was held in Xiamen. Building on the success of their first collaboration in 2025, AITO has once again been named the festival's Strategic Partner and Official Automotive Brand. What began as an exploratory partnership has evolved into a deeper collaboration, as both organisations work together to unlock new potentials at the intersection of intelligent technology and cinematic art.

“Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers pushes the boundaries of artistic expression, while AITO is redefining luxury through technological innovation,” said Clifford Kang, Director, Board of Directors & Vice President, SERES Group.“Our partnership for a second consecutive year speaks to a natural alignment of values and vision.”







As one of China's most influential national film events, China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival has stood at the forefront of Chinese cinema, celebrating creative achievement while capturing the cultural pulse and changing aspirations of Chinese society. Guided by the philosophy of“Intelligence Redefining Luxury,” AITO blends the timeless appeal of traditional luxury with the power of intelligent technology to create a new benchmark for luxury mobility.







AITO's strong product performance and success in the marketplace have helped propel its brand value to new heights. In the Brand Finance Automotive Industry 2026 ranking, AITO was named China's Most Valuable Luxury Automotive Brand, and it was also the only Chinese automaker ranked among the world's Top 10 luxury automotive brands.

Freshly launched to the market, the all-new AITO M9 has been named the official vehicle of this year's festival. With next-gen cutting-edge intelligent technologies and a flagship luxury experience, AITO M9 has become a preferred choice for celebrities, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals, who see it as more than a vehicle, but an expression of who they are and what they stand for.

AITO will continue to expand the possibilities where technology meets culture, connecting its philosophy of“Intelligence Redefining Luxury” with the world of cinema and contributing to a broader understanding of China's transformation and innovation.

About SERES

Seres Group is one of China's leading luxury new energy vehicle companies. Its premium brand AITO has surpassed one million cumulative users. In 2025 AITO became the best-selling Chinese luxury car brand in the domestic market. With strong capabilities in areas such as intelligent driving, SERES is bringing its vision of“Intelligence Redefining Luxury” to global markets and delivering a smarter mobility experience to more users around the world.

About AITO

The AITO brand is built on the philosophy of“Intelligence Redefining Luxury.” With outstanding intelligent features and refined luxury quality, it has become the top-selling Chinese luxury car brand in China in 2025. The AITO lineup surpassed one million cumulative deliveries in just 46 months, setting a new delivery speed record for Chinese luxury new energy vehicle brands.

About China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival

China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival, jointly presented by China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, China Film Association and the government of its host city, is China's only national-level film festival. It carries unmatched prestige, scale and professional authority, bringing together film awards, gala ceremonies, screenings, academic forums, project pitching and global exchange in an annual celebration of the cinematic arts.