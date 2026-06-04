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National Economy Strength Stems From Effective Public-Private Partnership, Says QC Chairman
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chairman of the Qatar Chamber (QC), HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani stated that under its wise leadership, the State of Qatar has successfully addressed various global challenges with high efficiency, safeguarding economic stability and ensuring the uninterrupted continuation of essential services. These decisive efforts have further strengthened investor confidence and enhanced Qatar's prominent position on the global economic stage came during the Chamber's second General Assembly Meeting (GAM), held today, Thursday, 4 June 2026, at the Chamber's headquarters. The meeting was attended by Board members, prominent businessmen, Chamber members, and media representatives the session, HE Sheikh Khalifa noted that the assembly convened amid a critical regional and international phase marked by rapid changes and increasing economic complexities. He called for a heightened sense of collective responsibility to preserve national economic achievements, emphasising that the true strength of Qatar's economy lies in the effective, deep-rooted partnership between the public and private sectors reviewed the comprehensive Board of Directors' report on the Chamber's activities for 2025, highlighting ongoing initiatives to support private enterprises, modernize work mechanisms, and enhance the local business environment in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 highlighted the Chamber's swift response during recent developments, noting the concrete, practical steps taken to support the private sector, ensure business continuity, and maintain overall market stability Chairman explained that the Chamber's Sectoral Committees convened a series of intensive meetings with government bodies and private sector representatives to tackle pressing issues facing local businesses. Special focus was placed on mitigating the impact of disrupted supply chains, fluctuating goods flow, escalating shipping and operational costs, and storage difficulties through the development of practical, targeted solutions added that, in close cooperation with the General Authority of Customs and relevant stakeholders, the Chamber actively worked on deploying alternative transport routes-most notably expanding the utilisation of the International Road Transport (TIR) system. This was complemented by strengthening regional coordination with the Federation of GCC Chambers and participating in emergency sessions addressing regional economic developments the Chamber's 2025 activities, Sheikh Khalifa affirmed the continued implementation of an integrated work programme dedicated to bolstering private sector growth and global competitiveness. A key milestone was the launch of the Chamber's 2025-2030 strategy. This strategic roadmap focuses on strengthening the Chamber's position as an influential global hub for business communication, empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), accelerating digital transformation, and ensuring long-term institutional sustainability pointed out that the year 2025 witnessed intensive activity, with the Chamber organising more than 250 events and hosting around 96 international trade delegations, in addition to holding numerous business forums and high-level meetings, further strengthening Qatar's presence on the global economic stage Assembly approved the Board of Directors' report and the auditor's report for the financial year ending 31 December 2025. It also approved the discharge of the Board members, the estimated budget for the fiscal year 2026, and the appointment of an auditor, along with the determination of their fees.Qatar Chamber Private Public partnership national economy
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