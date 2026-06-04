Medtronic Awards First 100 Medtronic Spark Scholarships To Students Pursuing Health Tech Careers Across The Globe

GALWAY, Ireland, June 4, 2026 /3BL/ - Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its first cohort of Medtronic Spark Scholarship recipients, recognizing 100 exceptional students from low-income households pursuing careers in health tech. This marks a significant milestone in Medtronic Spark's global 10-year initiative to propel 1 million students into health tech careers.

The inaugural scholarship cohort represents 12 home countries and was selected from a pool of more than 1,500 applicants across 42 countries. Each recipient receives:

Financial support for educational expenses, renewable for up to four years Career building experiences, which may include Medtronic mentorship, coaching, networking support, and more Availability of an emergency support fund to close the gap when facing unexpected episodic hardships that can derail academic progress

"The Medtronic Spark Scholarship gives students from around the world an opportunity to pursue their passion for improving people's lives,” said Dr. Sally Saba, President of Medtronic Foundation. "I'm inspired and humbled by their stories of grit, perseverance, and determination to seek an education that allows them to serve and heal others. By combining financial support with mentorship, career guidance, and additional services, we're creating a holistic support system that removes barriers and empowers students to graduate and thrive in health tech careers."

“I'm inspired by the challenge of turning breakthrough science into technologies people can trust, access, and benefit from,” said Nathan, a Medtronic Spark scholarship recipient studying biomedical engineering and finance at Washington University in St. Louis.“I hope to build and scale health innovations-especially in areas like neurotechnology.”

Medtronic will award up to 100 new scholarships each year over the next 10 years to students residing in 70+ eligible countries. Applications will re-open in October 2026.

“I have always dreamed of helping people in difficult situations achieve a better quality of life through science,” said Valeria, a Medtronic Spark scholarship recipient at the Instituto Teccnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Mexico.“Receiving the Medtronic Spark scholarship motivates me to continue pursuing this dream, to move forward with determination along the career path I am passionate about.”

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About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Justin Paquette

Public Relations

+1-612-271-7935

Ingrid Goldberg

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-2696