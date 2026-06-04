Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Plug Power Inc. To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors ofbreached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Plug Power caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (i) the likelihood that funds attributed to the DOE Loan would ultimately become available to Plug Power was materially overstated, and/or that Plug Power would ultimately construct the hydrogen production facilities necessary to receive those funds was also materially overstated; (ii) as such, Plug Power was likely to pivot toward more modest projects with less commercial upside.

If you currently own PLUG and purchased prior to January 17, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

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(833) 672-0814