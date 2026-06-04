Palmetto Publishing Releases Tom Di Paola's Debut Sci-Fi Novel About Four Brothers On An Intergalactic Quest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Starbound: Enter The Inferno, a young adult space opera following teenage siblings thrust into a dangerous journey across the stars, is now available from Palmetto Publishing.

Charleston, SC, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Starbound: Enter The Inferno, the debut novel from New York City attorney Tom Di Paola. The young adult science fiction novel follows four teenage brothers who are pulled from their ordinary lives into a high-stakes intergalactic conflict after their father is murdered before their eyes.

Set in a future where the Infinity Accelerator has enabled humanity to colonize dozens of planets beyond the galaxy, the story centers on Skyler Evermore, a seventeen-year-old living in the suburbs of Matalox City. Skyler and his three younger brothers, Matthew, Dexter, and Sam, have never left Earth. Their father, Roger Evermore, works a quiet desk job at a satellite company downtown. But when armed men storm the Frontier Building and a caped figure executes Roger on the rooftop while Skyler watches, their summer vacation turn from dull to dangerous.

In the aftermath, the brothers learn that their father was not the simple engineer they believed him to be. Roger was part of a classified military experiment that produced a serum capable of granting enhanced abilities, including superhuman strength, speed, accuracy, and healing. The last remaining vials are entrusted to the four brothers. Injected with the serum and armed with powers they barely understand, the Evermore siblings are launched on a quest that takes them across the Unified System through hand-to-hand combat, swordplay, and firefights with a diverse set of adversaries. Each planet they visit presents unique environments and challenges, pushing the brothers to rely on their newfound powers and each other. As they navigate through diverse worlds, they uncover clues that lead them closer to the truth behind a looming threat to humanity.

The novel is positioned for readers aged ten and up who are drawn to fast-paced science fiction adventure series. Fans of Harry Potter, The Last Kids on Earth, Percy Jackson, and Star Wars middle grade novels will find familiar appeal in its band-of-brothers dynamics, superpowered protagonists, sprawling intergalactic settings, and even some fantasy elements.

Starbound: Enter The Inferno is available for purchase online at Amazon and. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: Tom Di Paola was born and raised in Long Island, New York, later moving to Westchester in fifth grade. He has been crafting stories since childhood. After college, he attended law school and began writing during his summers there. His stories reflect decades of ideas, characters, and conflicts. Tom became a partner at a New York City law firm, practicing real estate, trust and estates, corporate, and entertainment law, and is licensed in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. He returned to Long Island to build his dream home and now resides in the same town where he grew up.

Media Contact:...

Available for interviews: Author, Tom Di Paola

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Starbound: Enter The Inferno

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...