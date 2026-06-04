Bailey & Galyen Attorney Ana Lee Gonzalez Earns 2026 NAOPIA Top 10 Under 40 Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law announced that Dallas personal injury attorney Ana Lee Gonzalez has been named to the 2026 Top 10 Under 40 list by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys (NAOPIA). The recognition places her among a select group of personal injury attorneys under 40 in the country.

What the Award Actually Means

NAOPIA doesn't hand this out freely. The organization, founded in 2013, evaluates thousands of personal injury attorneys nationwide. Candidates must first be nominated by a licensed practicing attorney or an NAOPIA research staff member. A processing committee then vets each nominee against strict membership criteria before advancing anyone to the final selection stage.

Making the Top 10 Under 40 cut means Gonzalez was nominated, evaluated, and ranked among the best in her field. She wasn't selected by popular vote or a paid membership process.

A Decade of Personal Injury Litigation

Gonzalez has practiced personal injury law for over 10 years, the last three with Bailey & Galyen. She earned her bachelor's degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Arlington and her law degree from Tulane University School of Law in 2014. She has been licensed in Texas since 2015 and is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Her practice focuses on representing clients who have been seriously injured, including those involved in car accidents, truck wrecks, workplace injuries, and other incidents involving negligence.

The Standard She Holds Herself To

Gonzalez is known for staying accessible to clients and communicating clearly throughout what is often one of the hardest chapters of their lives. Her goal isn't just to move a case forward. It's to understand each client's specific circumstances and fight for the best possible outcome.

"This recognition is a reflection of Ana Lee's dedication, skill, and the genuine care she brings to every client relationship," said Phillip Galyen. "We're proud to have her on our team and even prouder of the people she goes to bat for every day."

About Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law

One of the Lone Star State's premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Colorado, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit .