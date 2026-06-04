Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al Sabah. The Secretary reiterated the commitment of the United States to Kuwait's security, to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and restoration of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Secretary also condemned Iran's outrageous and unacceptable attacks targeting Kuwait International Airport and other parts of the country and expressed condolences for those killed and injured in that attack. We stand with the Kuwaiti people during this difficult time.
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