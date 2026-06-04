Africa Finance Corporation Raises Record US$2 Billion Syndicated Loan In Landmark Show Of Confidence In Transformational Infrastructure Strategy

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LONDON, United Kingdom, June 4, 2026/APO Group/ --

Africa Finance Corporation ( ), the continent's leading infrastructure solutions provider, has successfully raised a record US$2 billion syndicated loan, underscoring strong global investor support for AFC's rapid buildout of integrated infrastructure and industrial platforms shaping Africa's next phase of economic growth.

The transaction was initially launched at US$1.6 billion before being upsized to US$2 billion. Participation from banks across Asia Pacific (35%), Europe (35%), the Middle East (25%) and Africa (5%) reflects broad international support for AFC's differentiated investment model and long-term strategy, achieved against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility.

The facility materially enhances the Corporation's capacity to continue scaling investments in critical sectors and industrial ecosystems driving trade, growth and jobs. AFC's financial strength is reinforced by progressively higher investment-grade credit ratings, including 'A' / A-1 with a Positive Outlook assigned by S&P Global Ratings this year, building on its long-standing A3 ratings from Moody's and A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR).

Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC, said:“This transaction reflects growing recognition that Africa's next phase of growth will be driven not by isolated projects, but by integrated infrastructure systems that connect energy, transport, logistics, industry and technology. As global capital seeks resilient long-term growth opportunities, AFC has positioned itself at the centre of Africa's transformation by developing the platforms and ecosystems that convert infrastructure into industrialisation, jobs and economic competitiveness.”

The transaction comes at a period of expansion for AFC, which recently announced plans to open its first regional office outside Lagos in Nairobi during its flagship The Africa We Build Summit, as the Corporation's assets surpassed a record US$19 billion and membership expanded to 48 African countries. This syndicated facility complements growing pools of African institutional funding, aligning with AFC's mission – set out in the State of Africa's Infrastructure Report 2026 – to help mobilise domestic pension capital for priority infrastructure.

The debt facility was led by Barclays, Commerzbank, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, and FirstRand Bank, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division (London Branch), as Global Coordinators and Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. Additional Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners included Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Bank of China (Johannesburg and London Branches), Emirates NBD, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (London Branch), Mashreqbank PSC, Mizuho Bank, SMBC Bank International, Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire, Société Générale S.A, Société Générale Sénégal, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, and the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C). Others lenders include Export-Import Bank of India (London Branch), Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Bank of Communications (Johannesburg and London Branches), China Construction Bank (Johannesburg Branch), Doha Bank Q.P.S.C, Hua Nan Commercial Bank (Hong Kong Branch), Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China, Qatar National Bank Q.P.S.C, The Gunma Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (London Branch), Banka Kombetare Tregtare sh.a and Industrial Bank of Korea (Hong Kong Branch)..

“Closing AFC's largest-ever syndicated loan facility in a complex global environment is a defining milestone, one that reflects the unwavering confidence our lending partners place in AFC's credit strength, strategic relevance and execution capabilities", said Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services. "The strong support from a broad group of international financial institutions reaffirms sustained investor conviction in AFC's mission to deliver transformative infrastructure and industrial projects with lasting economic impact across Africa.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

Media Enquiries:

Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

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About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC's approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development and risk capital to address Africa's infrastructure deficit and challenging operating environment.

Nineteen years on, AFC has established itself as the partner of choice for investing in and delivering high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport and telecommunications. AFC has 48 member countries and has invested over US$19 billion across 36 African countries since inception.