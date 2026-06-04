Chair Of The Supervisory Board Of Corbion To Step Down As Of 1 August 2026

Liz Doherty, currently Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board, will serve as Chair until the end of her term at the Annual General Meeting in May 2027. Bob Elfring will step into the role of Vice Chair. The Supervisory Board has initiated a search process for a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Liz Doherty, Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board, commented: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Ilona for her commendable leadership and commitment. She has made a meaningful contribution to the company, particularly in strengthening our governance and supporting the progression of our strategic priorities. We regret her decision and wish her all the best. I am delighted to take on the role of Chair at what is an exciting time for the company."

Ilona Haaijer, Chair of the Supervisory Board, added: "It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Corbion, and I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me. I am proud of what we have achieved together over this period. It is therefore with heartfelt regret that, due to changed circumstances, I have decided to rebalance my professional and private commitments and have decided to step down. Until such time, I will fully support a smooth transition."

Olivier Rigaud, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are grateful to Ilona for her leadership and valued contributions to the company during her tenure. She has played an important role in guiding the organization in a challenging operating environment and supporting the execution of our strategy. On behalf of the company, I congratulate Liz on her new position and look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the Supervisory Board."

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2026-06-04_Corbion_PR_SB