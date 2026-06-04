The Human Bean Celebrates America's 250th Birthday with Epic Summer Drink Lineup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medford, OR, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Bean is rolling out three brand-new drinks to celebrate the USA's 250th birthday. The star of the show? A first-ever collaboration with OLIPOP®, the brand that created the functional soda category, on the new All American Cherry Citrus Soda - a gut-healthy sparkler that's showing up just in time for the sunny, bustling days of summer ahead.

All American Cherry Citrus Soda

Meet your new favorite summer refresher. Made with OLIPOP Citrus Rush, this Cherry Citrus Soda combines sweet cherry and vibrant citrus flavors with 60mg of green tea caffeine for a crisp, bubbly sip. Crafted with 6–9g of fiber, and just 2–5g of sugar, it's a refreshing twist on traditional soda.

Red, White, and Blue Shake

Festive frozen layers of creamy vanilla, sweet strawberry, and bright blue raspberry come together in this patriotic masterpiece. A true red, white, and blue treat made to celebrate the USA's birthday in every sip. Perfect for pool days, BBQs, or just because it's summer.

Birthday Cake Granita

Celebrate the USA's 250th birthday with this deliciously festive frozen treat! Sip on a tasty blend of frozen espresso and white chocolate, finished with colorful sprinkles for a sweet, icy treat that tastes like birthday cake! Because if America's having a birthday, we're all having cake - frozen, caffeinated, sprinkle-covered cake.

"We're so excited to partner with OLIPOP for this summer campaign. The All American Cherry Citrus Soda is delicious and makes feeling good feel easy," says Janie Page, chief marketing officer of The Human Bean. "Celebrating America's 250th with this colorful drink lineup is very much in-line with the energy our Bean Team is bringing to the occasion[2]."

The summer drink lineup launches June 3, 2026 at all The Human Bean locations nationwide. Drinks are available for a limited time (through August 4, 2026), so grab them while you can. To find your nearest drive-thru, visit thehumanbean or follow along on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

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About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 216 locations open or under development in 23 states.

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ABOUT OLIPOP

Launched in 2018, OLIPOP created the first healthy alternative to soda with 2-5 grams of sugar and high fiber. OLIPOP, now the number one functional soda brand in dollar volume and velocity, was formulated by CEO, Ben Goodwin, and a team of leading scientists to capture the nostalgic soda flavors you want, but with functional ingredients to support digestive health. OLIPOP is available in a variety of flavors including classic options like Vintage Cola, Classic Root Beer and Lemon Lime and innovative flavors like Strawberry Vanilla, Banana Cream, and Tropical Punch. OLIPOP is non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free and is available online at as well as in over 65,000 retail doors nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger and more.

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The Human Bean Celebrates America's 250th Birthday with Epic Summer Drink Lineup

CONTACT: Kathryn Braet The Human Bean 541-608-0564...