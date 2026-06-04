Memetoro AI Agent Presale Gains Momentum As BNB Hack $36K Prize Looms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BNB Chain's $36K AI trading agent hackathon spotlights autonomous crypto tools, putting MemeToro ($MT) and its AI-agent presale in sharper focus.

ZURICH, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 3, three of crypto's biggest names threw money at a single idea. BNB Chain, CoinMarketCap, and Trust Wallet opened a three-week, $36,000 hackathon called BNB HACK: AI Trading Agent Edition, asking builders to ship bots that read the market, decide, and trade on-chain without a human pulling the trigger.









When infrastructure giants pay developers to prove a thesis, retail tends to follow the money. That spotlight is part of why MemeToro ($MT), an AI-agent project running on the same BNB Chain rails, is getting a second look from people hunting the best crypto presale this cycle.

What the Hackathon Actually Signals

The contest runs June 3 to 21, with a live trading week from June 22 to 28 and winners named July 6. It splits into two tracks: Autonomous Trading Agents with a $24,000 pool, and Strategy Skills with $6,000, plus three partner awards of $2,000 each.

The takeaway is bigger than the prize. The industry is now betting that AI agents, not human traders glued to charts, are the next interface for on-chain markets. That is the exact lane MemeToro built itself into before the hackathon made it a headline.

Where MemeToro Fits the Picture

MemeToro is not a single tool. It is an all-in-one ecosystem on BSC that bundles an autonomous AI agent for fair-launch memecoin creation, a built-in DEX with PancakeSwap auto-listing, prediction markets, and social rewards under one wallet connection.

The AI agent is the part that rhymes with the hackathon theme. It scans live data, spots a narrative as it forms, and mints a fair-launch memecoin before the trend cools, no developer required. For a retail reader, that means less time hunting the next big crypto presale manually and more time acting on it.

The Utility Behind the $MT Token

$MT powers every action on the platform: trading fees, prediction stakes, swaps, and eventually governance. Total supply is fixed at 1.2 billion, with half set aside for the public sale.

For holders who prefer patience over screen time, staking advertises up to 35% APR. That yield is emission-driven rather than revenue-backed, so it scales with platform growth rather than guaranteeing a fixed payout. Worth understanding before you treat it as a savings account.

How to Join the Presale

Getting in takes a few minutes if your wallet is funded. Stage 1 is live at $0.00125 per token, and the price steps up each time a USDT milestone is hit, so later stages cost more.

VisitText> and open the presale page.

Connect MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or any WalletConnect-compatible wallet.

Choose your amount and pay with USDC or another supported crypto.



Public sale buyers receive their full $MT at launch with no vesting, which is rare and gives early participants immediate liquidity instead of a months-long unlock.

Why Timing Matters Here

Early-mover advantage is the whole argument for any high potential presale crypto. Buy before the platform launches and CEX listings arrive, and your entry price is the floor others build on. Buy after, and you are paying for someone else's patience.

The BNB Hack does not endorse MemeToro, and $MT is not a confirmed entrant. What the event does is validate the category, and a top crypto presale riding a category the industry is actively funding tends to attract attention faster than one fighting for relevance.

Final Word

MemeToro ($MT) has a working thesis, a live presale at $0.00125, and timing that lines up with where serious infrastructure money is flowing.

If autonomous trading agents are the future the hackathon implies, the best presale crypto bets are the ones positioned early in that shift.

More Information on MemeToro ($MT) Presale Here:

Website: Text>

X: Text>

Telegram: Text>

About MemeToro

MemeToro is an AI-native platform for creating, discovering, trading, and speculating on memecoins within a single ecosystem, built around the $MT utility token and an evolving meme-market blockchain layer.

Website: Text>

Media Contact:

Contact person: Joseph Morgan

Company name: MemeToro AI Labs

Website: Text>...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MemeToro. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an " as-is"="" basis,="" without="" any="" warranties="" or="" representations="" of="" any="" kind,="" express="" or="" implied.="" /> We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Text>