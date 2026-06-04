Anees Bazmee Mourns Pahlaj Nihalani's Death, Calls It Personal Loss

Anees Bazmee remembers 'kind-hearted' producer

Director Anees Bazmee remembered veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani, calling his death a personal loss. Nihalani passed away on Thursday at the age of 76. He was known for producing several successful Hindi films and later served as the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Speaking to ANI, Bazmee looked back at their long association and said they had worked together for many years. "This is very sad news. We have worked together for a long time. We were very close to each other. He was a very kind-hearted person, a very generous person, an amazing person," Bazmee said.

Nihalani was a well-known name in the Hindi film industry and backed several popular films over the decades. His productions included 'Ilzaam', 'Shola Aur Shabnam', 'Aankhen' and 'Andaz'. He also shared a long professional association with filmmaker David Dhawan and actor Govinda.

Family issues statement

His family confirmed the news in a statement. "With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today, 04.06.2026 at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell," the statement said.

A look at Nihalani's film career

Nihalani began his journey as a producer in the early 1980s. His first production, 'Haathkadi', was released in 1982, followed by 'Aandhi-Toofan' in 1985. Over the years, he produced several films, including 'Gunahon Ka Faisla', 'Paap Ki Duniya', 'Mitti Aur Sona', 'Shola Aur Shabnam' and 'Aankhen'.

Among them, 'Aankhen' emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the 1990s. In later years, he produced the 2017 film 'Julie 2'. (ANI)

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