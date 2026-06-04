Palmetto Publishing Releases Joseph Brisbois's Crime Thriller Finding Away About A Kidnapped Boy Raised By A Con Man

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The newly published multi-perspective novel from Palmetto Publishing follows a young man trapped in a criminal father figure's escalating schemes as a small-town detective closes in.

Charleston, SC, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Finding Away, a new crime thriller by Joseph Brisbois. The novel traces the fallout of a childhood kidnapping across multiple lives and perspectives as a small-town police department scrambles to contain a growing wave of criminal activity in the fictional town of Fairmount.

The story begins when a desperate young mother walks into a small-town church and meets a charming stranger named Chip. He promises her a better life. Within weeks, he has married her, adopted her two young sons, and positioned himself as the family's savior. Within months, the marriage has collapsed, the money has vanished, and Chip has disappeared with one of the boys. The other is surrendered to foster care. Years pass before readers encounter Jody, the stolen child, now a young man who has never known anything outside his father's world of manipulation and petty crime.

As an adult, Jody remains caught in Chip's orbit. Chip is no longer content with small cons. He is recruiting from homeless shelters, building a crew, and planning his most dangerous operation yet. Sam, a member of the group, struggles with drug addiction and commits crimes to fund it. Captain, a homeless woman drawn into Chip's schemes, wrestles with her own conscience. Meanwhile, Detective Brooks and her understaffed department work to connect the dots on escalating crimes sweeping through Fairmount, unaware of the fractured lives fueling it all. The question at the novel's center is whether Jody and those around him can break free before Chip's ambition consumes them.

The novel occupies a space alongside character-driven crime fiction by authors such as Karin Slaughter, Dennis Lehane, and Gregg Olsen. Its multiple points of view and slow-burn tension will appeal to readers drawn to domestic noir and small-town crime narratives where family dysfunction serves as the engine of suspense. Brisbois, a family nurse practitioner who began writing fiction later in life, brings a clinical, empathetic lens to morally compromised characters. The book is positioned for adult readers who seek gritty, psychologically layered thrillers grounded in realistic stakes.

Finding Away is available for purchase online at Amazon and. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Joseph Brisbois

Instagram: @joeebriz

About the Author: Joseph Brisbois is a family nurse practitioner whose years of frontline healthcare experience have given him a sharp, empathetic eye for the complexities of human behavior. That clinical insight now powers his fiction, where layered characters and multiple perspectives converge to create gripping, psychologically rich narratives.



Brisbois began his writing career later in life, channeling countless hours on weeknights and weekends into the craft of fiction. His debut novel, Finding Away, weaves together the stories of a kidnapped young man raised by a criminal father, a woman battling addiction, and a determined detective racing to dismantle a growing criminal enterprise. The result is a dark, suspenseful story built on the kind of deep character work that sets his writing apart.



When he is not writing, Brisbois enjoys spending time with his children, staying active through fitness, and exploring the outdoors. An avid traveler who values time with family and friends, he draws creative energy from the world around him. He resides in the Chicagoland area where he was raised. Follow Joseph Brisbois for updates on new releases.

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Finding Away

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