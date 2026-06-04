Happening Next Week! C-Level Technology Leadership And The Rise Of Iconic Leaders Will Shape The Conversation At HMG Strategy's 2026 New York CISO Summit. Be A Part Of It. Register Now.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's leading platform for inspiring technology executives to lead boldly and shape the future of business, will bring New York C-level leaders together in June 2026 to explore how technology, AI, and leadership excellence are redefining the enterprise of 2030. Register Now.

The highly anticipated 10th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit will be held on June 9, 2026. This year's programming will include a new emphasis on Iconic Leadership - How to Lead Like a CEO and Why the Future Demands Authentic and Visionary Leaders, reflecting the emerging leadership capabilities required in today's fast-moving environment. In an era defined by exponential innovation, AI disruption, and rising stakeholder scrutiny, the role of the technology executive is undergoing a profound transformation. The expectations placed on CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and digital leaders have never been higher-or more multidimensional.

“Security has become one of the most strategic dimensions of enterprise leadership, affecting how organizations innovate and grow,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“In New York, our C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will bring together cyber leaders to examine the rise of AI-native security, the importance of security innovation as a differentiator, and the evolving demands placed on security organizations. The conversations will also explore the human side of leadership-how visionary cyber executives balance innovation, autonomy, and resilience in high-stakes environments.”

Topics to be explored at the 10th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit are scheduled to include:

Leading Like a CEO to Design the Future Workforce

Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies to Drive Long-Term Business Performance

Advancing AI-Native Security

Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator

Visionary Cyber Leaders on Innovation, Autonomy, and Inner Balance



In addition, the 10th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit includes an exclusive panel discussion on The New Cyber Reality: Learning Trends, Threat Signals, and the Mythos Shaping Executive Risk, featuring Rocco Grillo, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation for Alvarez & Marsal; Jeffrey Brown, Chief Security Advisor, Financial Services for Microsoft; Kostas Georgakopoulos, CISO for Pfizer; Gregory Kyrytschenko, Global Operational Risk Cyber Executive for Bank of America, and Keith O'Sullivan, Senior Vice President Cyber Services for Tokyo Marine Group.

Speakers are selected from each Summit's region so content reflects local dynamics and market-specific challenges. Here are some of the speakers for the 10th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit:

Balu Arumugam, Former Cybersecurity & IAM Executive, CVS Health

Christopher Ashby, Global Head, Cybersecurity Architecture & Strategy, Fresenius Medical Care

Shawn Banerji, Managing Partner, Technology, Digital and Data Leaders, The Caldwell Partners

John Brennan, Founder & Managing Partner, Holly Ventures

Vlad Brosky, Senior Vice President, CIO & CISO, OTC Markets Group

Jeffrey Brown, Chief Security Advisor, Financial Services, Microsoft

Cassie Crossley, CEO/Co-founder, VulNow

Mario DiNatale, Chief Information Security Officer, OdysseyRe

Daniel Gabriel, Principal, Risk Consulting, RSM US LLP

Kostas Georgakopoulos, CISO, Pfizer

Tyler Gilbreath, Executive Vice President & CISO, Bain & Co.

Rocco Grillo, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Emily Heath, Former Senior Vice President, CISO & Chief Trust Officer at DocuSign, United Airlines, & AECOM | Board of Director GenStealth

Stacy Hughes, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer, ABM

Afzal Khan, Global CISO, OPKO Health Inc.

Gregory Kyrytschenko, Global Operational Risk Cyber Executive, Bank of America

Ravi Mani, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Quest Diagnostics

Emily Milan, Global Head, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Veracyte Inc.

Shamla Naidoo, CXO Advisor, Netskope

Christian Nascimento, Senior Vice President, Connectivity & Digital Customer Solutions, Comcast Business Services

Keith O'Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Cyber Services, Tokyo Marine Group

Frank Price, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

Lohit Ranasinghe, Former Executive Director, Cyber Resilience, CVS Health

David Sheidlower, Vice President, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Co.

Derrick Udarnauth, Enterprise Solutions Engineer, Cyberhaven

(Speaker list subject to change.)

The 10th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit is scheduled to be held at the Harvard Club of New York, 35 W. 44th St., New York, New York, 10036.

Events are underway across North America, with Summits scheduled from Atlanta to Silicon Valley and several major cities in between. Each HMG Strategy C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is designed as an invitation for technology leaders to step into the next evolution of leadership, gaining insight, perspective, and peer connection as they navigate unprecedented change.

Hunter Muller is a trusted voice on the global IT landscape, spanning cybersecurity threats, geopolitical dynamics, and the leadership expectations placed on today's C-level technology executives. With 30+ years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 leaders through strategic planning and career advancement, Muller brings deep perspective to the challenges and opportunities ahead. He founded HMG Strategy in 2008 to champion innovative, bold, and forward-looking leadership across the technology community.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, consultants, and C-Suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect CIO peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.

Through its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Series, CIO events, publications, and Digital Resource Center, HMG Strategy provides world-class coverage of AI, cyber security, IT leadership, digital transformation, SASE, and consulting trends. The Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) convenes elite leaders to solve today's toughest challenges, while HMG's Global Advisory Services deliver peer-driven research, insights, and intelligence to help executives lead with vision.

At HMG, we believe in Trust & Inspire leadership - helping executives inspire innovation, expand their network, and create legendary careers.

HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Built

Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Chief Operations Officer, HMG Strategy

203-221-2702 |...

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