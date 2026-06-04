BHM Capital Becomes First UAE Financial Institution To Connect Clients To Amman Stock Exchange Through ADX's Tabadul Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, announced the activation of Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) market coverage through Tabadul, the cross-border digital trading platform under Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), further enhancing regional market connectivity.

With this activation, BHM Capital becomes the first financial institution in the UAE to provide its clients with access to trading on the Amman Stock Exchange through Tabadul, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in expanding regional market connectivity and cross-border investment opportunities.

The addition of the Amman Stock Exchange to BHM Capital's active market coverage enhances the company's regional connectivity and broadens investment access for its clients across the Middle East. Through Tabadul, BHM Capital clients can now access trading opportunities on the Amman Stock Exchange through a seamless and integrated trading experience, further strengthening the company's regional investment offering and cross-border market capabilities.

This milestone highlights BHM Capital's commitment to being at the forefront of regional market integration and delivering early access to new investment destinations through innovative digital trading solutions.

This announcement follows BHM Capital's participation in the bell-ringing ceremony held on June 1, 2026, at the Amman Stock Exchange, marking the official welcoming of ASE into the regional market network through Tabadul.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADX, and Mr. Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, alongside Mr. Emad Abu Haltam, President of the Jordan Securities Commission, Mr. Mazen Al Wazaifi, Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange and Mrs. Sarah Tarawneh, Chief Executive Officer of the Securities Depository Center of Jordan (SDC). The event brought together senior market leaders and stakeholders from across the region to celebrate the expansion of cross-border market connectivity through Tabadul.

BHM Capital was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa'di, reflecting the company's continued role in supporting regional market integration initiatives and advancing cross-border investment connectivity across the region.

Mr Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said:“At ADX, we believe stronger connections between regional markets create greater opportunities for investors and businesses alike. BHM Capital's activation of access to the Amman Stock Exchange through Tabadul is an important milestone that brings our vision of a more connected Arab capital market ecosystem to life. We look forward to BHM Capital enabling cross-border investing to be more seamless and accessible. Together, we support the flow of capital across the region, and strengthen the ties that underpin long-term economic growth”.

Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa'di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, added:“Becoming the first financial institution in the UAE to provide access to the Amman Stock Exchange through Tabadul marks an important milestone for BHM Capital and reinforces our position at the forefront of innovation in regional capital markets. This achievement reflects our commitment to identifying new opportunities that expand investment choices for our clients and provide seamless access to high-potential markets across the region. As investor demand for diversified regional exposure continues to grow, we remain focused on delivering differentiated investment solutions, leveraging advanced digital trading capabilities, and creating greater value for our clients through early access to emerging market opportunities”.

The activation aligns with growing momentum around regional market connectivity initiatives and highlights the increasing role of digital infrastructure in facilitating cross-border capital market participation across the Middle East. It also reinforces BHM Capital's position as a key enabler of regional investment access and one of the early adopters driving the success of Tabadul's expanding market network.