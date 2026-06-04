Global Energy Show Canada 2026 Confirms New Speakers

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CALGARY, Alberta, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Energy Show Canada, organized by dmg events, taking place from June 9-11, 2026 at Calgary's BMO Centre, has expanded its already world-class speaker line-up with the addition of several prominent energy executives, policymakers and industry leaders from around the world. These newly confirmed speakers join an already distinguished roster of decision-makers, innovators and government officials, further reinforcing the event's role as one of North America's premier energy gatherings.

"The calibre of speakers joining Global Energy Show Canada 2026 reflects the growing importance of this event as a platform for meaningful dialogue on the future of global energy,” said Nick Samain, Senior Vice President, North America, dmg events. "With leaders from government, industry and investment communities representing diverse regions and perspectives, Global Energy Show Canada continues to serve as a critical platform for conversations that will influence energy policy, investment and innovation in Canada around the world. At a time when rising global demand, energy security and affordability are shaping national priorities and investment decisions, Global Energy Show Canada is the place where the leaders shaping the future of energy, come together to exchange ideas, build partnerships and drive progress."

New speakers include:



H.E. Ekperikpo Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

Jason Lanclos, Director, State Energy Development and Planning, Louisiana Economic Development

Kenneth Wagner, Former Energy Secretary of the State of Oklahoma, and CEO, Wagner LPC

Michelle Carr, CEO, BC Energy Regulator

Albert Huddleston, CEO and Founder, Aethon Energy

H.E. Andrii Plakhotniuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada

Duncan Nightingale, Chairman and Board Member of Independent Supervisory Board for Naftogaz of Ukraine

John Gorman, President, Westinghouse Canada

Lisa McBride, President, Nuclear Canada, GE Vernova

Commissioner Jim Wright, Chairman, Railroad Commission of Texas

Stastia West, President & Country Chair, Shell Canada Mark Scholz, CEO, CAOEC



Previously announced speakers include Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources for the Government of Canada; Hon. Danielle Smith, Premier of the Government of Alberta; Hon. Scott Moe, Premier of the Government of Saskatchewan; Hon. R.J. Simpson, Premier of the Government of the Northwest Territories; Hon. Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals for the Government of Alberta; Hon. Rona Ambrose, Deputy Chairwoman of TD Securities; Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO, Upstream at ADNOC; Jon McKenzie, President and CEO of Cenovus; Nick McKenna, President of ConocoPhillips Canada; Vern Yu, President & CEO of AltaGas; Tracy Sletto, Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Energy Regulator; Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ; and Ron Bailey, Executive Vice President of Pacific Energy.

Media interviews and photo opportunities will be available throughout the event. All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Media Room is located on the second floor, BMO Centre and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 11. For media registration, click here.

Please use the visitor entrance to the BMO Centre located at Corral Trail SE entrance of the BMO Centre, 1912 Flores LaDue Parade, Calgary, Canada.

*Note: due to Scotia Place construction, vehicle access to the BMO Centre is via Stampede Trail S.E

Global Energy Show event details:

Pre-event details:

Monday, June 8:



Industry Site tours Details here.

Event details:

Tuesday, June 9, 2026



10 a.m. – Official Exhibition Opening

10:30 a.m. – Opening Plenary/Keynote: Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Building an Energy Superpower

11:10 a.m. – Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO, Upstream, ADNOC

11:50 a.m. – Dennis Jol, CEO AIQ

2:00 p.m. – Premier's Keynote: Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta 3:40 p.m. – Keynote: Honourable R.J. Simpson, Premier of the Northwest Territories

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

9:30 a.m. – Keynote: Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan



Tuesday, June 9 – Thursday, June 11, 2026



Exhibition hours



Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Thursday, June 11 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Exhibitor list here.

Exhibitor floor map here.

Executive Conference



Full program here.

Speaker list here.

Energy Influencer Conference Program



Full schedule here. Speaker list here.



For more information on the exhibitions, conference sessions and special features, please visit .

*Please note, schedule is subject to change.

About dmg events

dmg events is a global exhibitions and publishing company, established in 1989 and operating with 13 offices around the world. With a vast portfolio of over 115 events annually, dmg events attracts more than 650,000 visitors, positioning the company as one of the leading players in the industry. The company has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. Its local presence enables dmg events to better understand market needs and build strong relationships, delivering unforgettable experiences for attendees.

About Global Energy Canada

Global Energy Show Canada is the country's leading B2B energy exhibition and conference. As one of the world's top producers of oil and natural gas, and home to the third largest proven oil reserves, Canada plays a critical role in meeting rising global energy demand. Alberta's geology, engineering expertise, and highly skilled workforce continue to position the province as a cornerstone of long-term energy security and major project development. With nearly six decades of history, Global Energy Show Canada offers an unparalleled platform for companies to elevate their presence, connect with senior decision makers, and showcase their capabilities across the full energy value chain. The event is where Canada's leadership meets the global energy community, providing an ideal stage to present innovations, build strategic partnerships, and drive business growth in an evolving global market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline PR

403-585-4570

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