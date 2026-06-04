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Yellow Orchid Heritage Launches 'The Gold Dynasty' At Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, June 4, 2026 – Yellow Orchid Heritage Pvt Ltd has officially unveiled "The Gold Dynasty," an exclusive, multi-disciplinary luxury showcase that premiered today at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. The exhibition introduces an immersive experiential format that seamlessly bridges historical artistic legacies with contemporary ultra-luxury design.
Curated for discerning art connoisseurs, high-net-worth collectors, and cultural enthusiasts, "The Gold Dynasty" moves beyond traditional gallery boundaries. The showcase creates a unified artistic dialogue by placing premium haute joaillerie alongside museum-grade sculptures, heritage-inspired paintings, and avant-garde fine art creations. Each piece featured in the collection has been meticulously chosen to celebrate timeless design, rare structural materials, and the unparalleled brilliance of master Indian craftsmanship.
"With 'The Gold Dynasty', our vision was to transcend the conventional limits of luxury and create a living, breathing testament to our shared cultural heritage," said Bhagyashree Pansare, Founder & Director of Yellow Orchid Heritage Pvt Ltd. "Every jewel, canvas, and sculpture within this collection tells an intricate story of lineage, patience, and meticulous skill. This exhibition is not merely about aesthetic opulence; it is an immersive sensory journey designed to reconnect modern collectors with the profound depth, soul, and timeless mastery of classic Indian craftsmanship."
The layout of Exhibition Gallery No. 1 has been transformed into a highly curated, walk-through narrative path. Visitors are guided through distinct visual eras, exploring the fluid relationship between wearable art and structural fine art. Highlights of the showcase include bespoke heritage-inspired jewelry suites, highly intricate gold-leaf and bronze structural sculptures, and classic oil and mixed-media paintings reflecting India's regal history.
Exhibition Details & Visitor Information:
Event Name: The Gold Dynasty Exhibition
Presented By: Yellow Orchid Heritage Pvt Ltd
Venue: Exhibition Gallery No. 1, Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai
Exhibition Dates: Tuesday, June 2nd to 8th June 2026
Daily Timings: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Admission: INR.199 / Open to the Public
The collection will remain on display daily throughout the exhibition run. High-resolution lookbooks, detailed catalog descriptions, and scheduled curatorial walk-throughs are available for members of the media upon request.
About Yellow Orchid Heritage Pvt Ltd
Yellow Orchid Heritage Pvt Ltd is a premier Indian luxury house dedicated to preserving, modernizing, and showcasing the country's richest artistic and artisanal legacies. By collaborating with master craftsmen, visionary designers, and fine artists, the company curates bespoke luxury experiences and high-art collections that bring historic narratives into contemporary global prominence.
Curated for discerning art connoisseurs, high-net-worth collectors, and cultural enthusiasts, "The Gold Dynasty" moves beyond traditional gallery boundaries. The showcase creates a unified artistic dialogue by placing premium haute joaillerie alongside museum-grade sculptures, heritage-inspired paintings, and avant-garde fine art creations. Each piece featured in the collection has been meticulously chosen to celebrate timeless design, rare structural materials, and the unparalleled brilliance of master Indian craftsmanship.
"With 'The Gold Dynasty', our vision was to transcend the conventional limits of luxury and create a living, breathing testament to our shared cultural heritage," said Bhagyashree Pansare, Founder & Director of Yellow Orchid Heritage Pvt Ltd. "Every jewel, canvas, and sculpture within this collection tells an intricate story of lineage, patience, and meticulous skill. This exhibition is not merely about aesthetic opulence; it is an immersive sensory journey designed to reconnect modern collectors with the profound depth, soul, and timeless mastery of classic Indian craftsmanship."
The layout of Exhibition Gallery No. 1 has been transformed into a highly curated, walk-through narrative path. Visitors are guided through distinct visual eras, exploring the fluid relationship between wearable art and structural fine art. Highlights of the showcase include bespoke heritage-inspired jewelry suites, highly intricate gold-leaf and bronze structural sculptures, and classic oil and mixed-media paintings reflecting India's regal history.
Exhibition Details & Visitor Information:
Event Name: The Gold Dynasty Exhibition
Presented By: Yellow Orchid Heritage Pvt Ltd
Venue: Exhibition Gallery No. 1, Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai
Exhibition Dates: Tuesday, June 2nd to 8th June 2026
Daily Timings: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Admission: INR.199 / Open to the Public
The collection will remain on display daily throughout the exhibition run. High-resolution lookbooks, detailed catalog descriptions, and scheduled curatorial walk-throughs are available for members of the media upon request.
About Yellow Orchid Heritage Pvt Ltd
Yellow Orchid Heritage Pvt Ltd is a premier Indian luxury house dedicated to preserving, modernizing, and showcasing the country's richest artistic and artisanal legacies. By collaborating with master craftsmen, visionary designers, and fine artists, the company curates bespoke luxury experiences and high-art collections that bring historic narratives into contemporary global prominence.
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