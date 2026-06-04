Glucose Health, Inc. (GLUC) Appoints Gerry David as Chairman of Strategic Advisory Board of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Celsius Holdings (CELH) CEO Gerry David to Support Growth and Business Development Initiatives of Glucose Health.

Bentonville, ARKANSAS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (GLUC) (the“Company”), a developer and marketer of functional beverages, today announced the appointment of Gerry David as Chairman of its newly formed Strategic Advisory Board of Directors. In this role, Mr. David will work closely with the Company's leadership team to help develop and execute a coordinated business development strategy aimed at expanding Glucose Health's presence in the dietary fiber and functional beverage markets.







Gerry David Joins (GLUC)

“This Strategic Advisory Board represents an important milestone as we enhance our sales and marketing capabilities and position the Company for its next phase of growth,” said Mark Schaflein, Chief Executive Officer of Glucose Health, Inc (GLUC).

Gerry David brings over 40 years of experience in driving successful corporate turnarounds. His most notable achievement came as CEO of NASDAQ-listed Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH), where he transformed a struggling beverage brand on the brink of failure into a thriving, global company. Under his leadership, Celsius (CELH) achieved five consecutive years of record revenues and increased shareholder value by 35 times.

He spearheaded the company's international expansion, establishing a subsidiary in Hong Kong, launching products across Asia, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and setting up manufacturing facilities in Germany, China, and the United States. In recognition of his remarkable leadership, he was named one of only 25 Gold Winners in the prestigious CEO World Awards and honored as“The Leader” in the CEO of the Year category in 2016.

“Gerry's track record of building and scaling emerging brands makes him uniquely qualified to help guide our strategic direction,” noted Chris Jemapete, a member of the Company's Board of Directors.“His expertise in refining go-to-market strategies and driving measurable growth will be invaluable as we continue to expand.”

“I am honored to serve as Chairman of Glucose Health's Strategic Advisory Board,” said Mr. David.“I look forward to leveraging my experience in the CPG sector to support the growth of the Glucodown® and Fiber-Up® brands and to help advance the Company's mission of delivering innovative, health-focused beverage solutions.”

About Glucose Health, Inc.

Glucose Health, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods company focused on the development and marketing of functional beverages designed to support metabolic health and wellness. The Company's product portfolio includes Glucodown® and Fiber-Up®, which are formulated to help consumers manage blood sugar levels and increase daily fiber intake. Glucose Health is committed to delivering science-based, great-tasting solutions that align with evolving consumer health trends. All products are manufactured in the United States and distributed through major national retailers and leading online marketplaces. Glucose Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's future growth, business development strategy, market expansion, and expected benefits from the appointment of Mr. David. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect future results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive pressures, changes in consumer preferences, supply chain challenges, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: