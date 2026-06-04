Mobile Forensics Market Surges To $9.99 Billion At A CAGR 11.8% By 2031 Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the Mobile Forensics Market is projected to grow from USD 5.72 billion in 2026 to USD 9.99 billion by 2031 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period.

The increasing complexity of mobile ecosystems, driven by widespread adoption of encrypted applications, secure operating systems, and privacy-focused device architectures, is accelerating demand for advanced mobile forensics solutions.

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Mobile Forensics Market Size & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2026 Market Size: USD 5.72 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.99 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 11.8%

Mobile Forensics Market Trends & Insights:



North American cloud security market accounted for the largest market share of 43.1% in 2026.

By offering, the services segment accounted for the largest market share of 35.7% in 2026.

By OS type, the Android segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share in 2026. By vertical, the BFSI segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

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Trend: Convergence of Mobile, Cloud, and Digital Forensics Platforms

The mobile forensics market is witnessing a shift toward integrated investigation environments that combine mobile, cloud, and digital forensic capabilities within unified platforms. Organizations are moving away from isolated device-level analysis toward solutions that enable correlation of data across multiple sources, including cloud backups, application ecosystems, and endpoint systems.

Vendors are enhancing platforms with centralized evidence management, remote data acquisition, and scalable processing capabilities to support distributed investigations. This convergence improves collaboration across investigative teams, enhances visibility across fragmented data sources, and enables more efficient case handling. As digital evidence increasingly spans multiple environments, unified forensic platforms are becoming essential for managing complexity and ensuring consistency in investigative workflows.

Mobile Forensics Market in the US

The US mobile forensics market is characterized by strong technological advancement and high adoption of specialized forensic solutions across federal agencies, law enforcement bodies, and enterprise environments. Organizations are investing in advanced capabilities to address challenges associated with encrypted devices, evolving mobile architectures, and multi-source data environments. The presence of established vendors and ongoing innovation in data extraction, decryption techniques, and analytics is supporting market growth.

Additionally, regulatory requirements and legal standards for digital evidence handling are driving the adoption of structured and compliant forensic processes. The US continues to be a key market for the development and deployment of advanced mobile forensics technologies, supported by increasing investments in digital investigation infrastructure.

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By hardware, the forensic workstation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Forensic workstations are witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing need for high-performance systems capable of processing complex and large-scale datasets generated during mobile investigations. These systems are optimized for intensive forensic tasks such as decryption, data reconstruction, memory analysis, and multi-device correlation, enabling investigators to handle resource-heavy workloads with greater efficiency.

As mobile devices generate higher volumes of encrypted and fragmented data, the demand for advanced computing power, enhanced storage capacity, and parallel processing capabilities is rising. Additionally, forensic workstations support integration with multiple forensic tools and platforms, enabling streamlined workflows, faster evidence processing, and improved case turnaround times across investigative environments.

By vertical, the law enforcement segment is expected to hold the largest market share.

Law enforcement agencies continue to represent the largest segment in the mobile forensics market, as mobile devices serve as primary sources of digital evidence across criminal investigations, cybercrime cases, and intelligence operations. Agencies are increasingly adopting advanced forensic tools to address challenges associated with encrypted devices, rapidly evolving mobile applications, and diverse data formats.

The growing reliance on digital evidence in legal proceedings is driving the need for accurate, reliable, and forensically sound data extraction and analysis. Additionally, increasing case volumes and the need for faster investigation timelines are encouraging the adoption of scalable and automated forensic solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support standardized investigative workflows.

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Opportunity: Integration of AI-driven automation in mobile forensic workflows

The integration of AI-driven automation is creating significant opportunities in the mobile forensics market by enabling faster, more efficient, and scalable analysis of complex datasets. Advanced analytics and machine learning models are increasingly being used to automate data classification, pattern recognition, and evidence correlation across large and diverse data sources. These capabilities help reduce manual intervention, minimize human error, and accelerate investigation timelines by prioritizing relevant data and identifying critical insights.

Vendors are also incorporating AI to enhance predictive analysis, anomaly detection, and intelligent filtering of forensic data. As the volume and complexity of mobile data continue to increase, AI-driven automation is becoming essential for enabling intelligent decision-making, improving analytical accuracy, and supporting high-throughput forensic operations across law enforcement and enterprise environments.

Top Companies in Mobile Forensics Market:

The Top Companies in Mobile Forensics Market include Caterpillar (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cisco (US), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Epiroc (Sweden), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Komatsu (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Metso (Finland), and Schneider Electric (France).

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