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Russian Combat Vehicle Receives New Domestic Name
(MENAFN) Russia has officially renamed its BMPT Terminator armored combat vehicle, replacing the Hollywood-inspired title with the new designation “Spiridon” as part of a broader effort to emphasize national identity in military equipment naming.
Designed to operate alongside tanks, the BMPT is a heavily armored support vehicle equipped with a variety of powerful weapons systems. It was specifically created for combat in urban environments, where tanks can be vulnerable despite their firepower and where conventional infantry fighting vehicles may not offer enough protection.
The change was brought to public attention on Tuesday by a Russian industrial enterprise involved in the production of armored vehicles. According to reports, a nationwide initiative to select a replacement name began in late 2025, generating more than 2,000 suggestions from participants.
Explaining the decision, a company representative stated: “Today, society and the army agree that we should move away from foreign names. Our armor has its own Russian character. And our history has more heroes than Western movies.”
The country's primary armored vehicle manufacturer later confirmed that the BMPT would henceforth be known as Spiridon.
The newly adopted name has deep historical and religious roots. Spiridon is a traditional male name of Greek origin that remains largely associated with Orthodox Christian clergy. Among the most notable figures bearing the name are Spiridon of Trimythous, a revered saint recognized in both Eastern and Western Christian traditions, and Spiridon of Pechersk, a monk and saint linked to the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.
According to reports, Spiridon was ultimately selected because of its religious symbolism and an additional linguistic connection. The name is derived from a Greek term meaning “box,” a reference that reportedly aligns with a common piece of Russian military slang used for armored vehicles.
Designed to operate alongside tanks, the BMPT is a heavily armored support vehicle equipped with a variety of powerful weapons systems. It was specifically created for combat in urban environments, where tanks can be vulnerable despite their firepower and where conventional infantry fighting vehicles may not offer enough protection.
The change was brought to public attention on Tuesday by a Russian industrial enterprise involved in the production of armored vehicles. According to reports, a nationwide initiative to select a replacement name began in late 2025, generating more than 2,000 suggestions from participants.
Explaining the decision, a company representative stated: “Today, society and the army agree that we should move away from foreign names. Our armor has its own Russian character. And our history has more heroes than Western movies.”
The country's primary armored vehicle manufacturer later confirmed that the BMPT would henceforth be known as Spiridon.
The newly adopted name has deep historical and religious roots. Spiridon is a traditional male name of Greek origin that remains largely associated with Orthodox Christian clergy. Among the most notable figures bearing the name are Spiridon of Trimythous, a revered saint recognized in both Eastern and Western Christian traditions, and Spiridon of Pechersk, a monk and saint linked to the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.
According to reports, Spiridon was ultimately selected because of its religious symbolism and an additional linguistic connection. The name is derived from a Greek term meaning “box,” a reference that reportedly aligns with a common piece of Russian military slang used for armored vehicles.
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