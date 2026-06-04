BHP Announces Rail Transportation Agreements With CN And CPKC To Bring Jansen Potash To Global Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHP Canada Inc (a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP) has signed transportation agreements with Canada's two national rail carriers, Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), marking a significant milestone in the development of the Jansen Potash Mine. The agreements will support the movement of potash from Jansen to Westshore Terminals in Vancouver, where it will be exported to global markets.

Jansen will benefit from dual rail access via the Jansen Access Spur, enabling connectivity to both CN and CPKC mainlines. This dual-access model is designed to enhance supply chain reliability and provide flexibility in delivering product to customers around the world. By connecting Jansen to port infrastructure in Vancouver, the agreements reinforce Canada's role as a leading global supplier of potash.

Under the agreements, both CN and CPKC will operate unit trains between Jansen and Westshore Terminals. The initial term of the contracts is approximately four years, supporting Jansen Stage 1 production, with future arrangements to be aligned with the next phase of the project.

“This is an exciting step forward as we prepare Jansen for first production,” said Karina Gistelinck, Asset President Potash, BHP.“Securing rail transportation with both CN and CPKC strengthens the reliability of our supply chain and ensures we are well positioned to deliver Saskatchewan potash to global customers. These partnerships with CN and CPKC represent the beginning of long-term relationships and we look forward to working together to bring Canadian potash to markets around the world.”

“The Jansen Potash Mine project represents a generational investment in Saskatchewan and a significant opportunity for Canada's export economy. CN is proud to partner with BHP on this important initiative and to support the safe, reliable movement of potash from Jansen to global markets. We look forward to working closely with BHP as production ramps up and new supply chains are established to serve customers around the world.” – Janet Drysdale, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, CN

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with BHP as they expand into the potash market,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO.“Leveraging our position as the premiere shipper of potash in North America, we look forward to providing our industry-leading service to BHP helping to drive innovation and reliability across the potash supply chain.”

About BHP

BHP is a global resources company with its Canadian operational headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and global exploration headquarters in Toronto. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 90,000 people working in locations across Canada, Australia, Asia, the UK, US and the Americas. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization, economic development and food security including copper, iron ore, steelmaking coal and is developing the Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing approximately 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

For media inquiries, contact:

Megan Hjulfors, BHP

Media Relations

Tel (403) 605-2314

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at