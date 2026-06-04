Pavesen Appoints Dr Clarisse Lafleur As Family Office Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pavesen has appointed Dr Clarisse Lafleur as Family Office Strategic Advisor, adding further to the firm's capabilities in family office continuity, governance, succession and reputational stewardship.

Dr Lafleur advises family offices, business families and ultra-high-net-worth individuals on succession planning, governance development, next-generation engagement and long-term continuity. Her appointment reflects the growing recognition that continuity in the modern family office extends beyond the transfer of wealth and formal governance structures to reputation, legitimacy and visibility in an increasingly transparent digital environment.

Dr Lafleur combines academic research with first-hand experience in her own family enterprise, bringing a well-rounded perspective informed by both theory and practice. Her work focuses on the human side of continuity, including stewardship, intergenerational alignment, leadership development and the fostering of long-term family cohesion.

She earned her doctorate at Bond University, where she examined the tension between inherited legacy and modern realities in contemporary business families. Her thesis centred on how multigenerational enterprises sustain continuity through shifting social, economic and interpersonal conditions, and on the practices that keep successive generations engaged over time.

Alongside her advisory work, Dr Lafleur remains actively involved in her family enterprise. This blend of personal experience and academic grounding informs her work with families navigating leadership change, governance development, next-generation preparedness and the evolving challenge of sustaining legitimacy across generations.

One of the areas Dr Lafleur is increasingly focused on is how family enterprises manage reputation and legitimacy in the digital era. Her research and advisory interests include the interplay between governance, online visibility, leadership credibility and succession, particularly where family offices and principals operate in an environment in which digital narratives increasingly shape stakeholder perceptions.

“Family offices are navigating a more complex continuity landscape than at any point in recent memory,” said Tony McChrystal, Founder and Managing Director of Pavesen.“Succession, governance and next-generation engagement remain fundamental, but reputation and digital legitimacy are becoming increasingly important components of long-term continuity. Clarisse brings a rare combination of academic rigour, practical family-enterprise experience and deep understanding of the human factors that underpin successful transitions. We are delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Dr Lafleur said:“The questions facing family offices today extend beyond structures and wealth preservation. Families are increasingly focused on how values, stewardship, credibility and leadership are carried forward across generations. Pavesen's work recognises that reputation and legitimacy now form part of that broader continuity discussion, and I look forward to contributing to those conversations with clients and partners.”